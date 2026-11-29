This '60s Comedy Star Was Considered For Batman Before Landing Another DC Comics Role
Adam West famously wore the Caped Crusader's cowl on the 1966 TV show "Batman," but the part nearly went to another actor — Lyle Waggoner. Waggoner didn't end up becoming the Dark Knight, although, a decade later, he did find himself starring as Steve Trevor in the "Wonder Woman" series.
Waggoner, who would become famous for his part on the Emmy-winning "Carol Burnett Show" the following year, was early in his career when he auditioned to play Batman. His prior credits included episodes of "Gunsmoke" and "Lost in Space," and he impressed ABC enough that he became a finalist for the superhero show. Waggoner certainly looks the part of Bruce Wayne — but if you compare his screen test to West's, it's clear why the latter won. Despite the comedy chops he would go on to display on "The Carol Burnett Show," he played the role too straight. West, meanwhile, had an archness to his performance that leaned into the absurd comedy the show was going for.
The same went for Peter Deyell, who screen tested for Robin opposite Waggoner, only to lose the role to Burt Ward. "Lyle could have performed it, Peter could have performed it," Charles B. Fitzsimons, a producer on "Batman," said in a documentary. "But it would not have been what it became with Adam."
Lyle Waggoner technically played two different characters on Wonder Woman
Lyle Waggoner didn't end up fighting crime in Gotham, but he appeared on another show that was similar to the '60s "Batman" series. In 1975, just under a decade after he auditioned for Batman, Waggoner was cast in the Lynda Carter-led "Wonder Woman" show. In the first season, which aired on ABC, he played Steve Trevor, a World War II pilot who crash-lands on Wonder Woman's home of Paradise Island. He becomes infatuated with her as they fight Nazis and other criminals together. The show moved to CBS for its second and third seasons, and the setting was updated from the 1940s to the 1970s since making it a period piece had become too expensive. Waggoner now played Steve Trevor Jr., though, to avoid any awkwardness concerning a son's entanglement with his father's love interest, the younger Trevor didn't engage in any romance with the show's hero.
Waggoner, who died in 2020, said in a 2011 interview with SciFiAndTVTalk that he preferred the original setting. "I thought the show's World War II venue was interesting and a lot of fun as well as more in keeping with the comic book," he said (via SYFY WIRE). Generally speaking, though, he enjoyed his time on a superhero TV show. "I received a great deal of media attention from 'Wonder Woman.'" he said. "I can go anywhere in the U.S., and sometimes the world, and people walking down the street will stop me and say, 'Hey, Lyle, how are you?'"