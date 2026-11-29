Adam West famously wore the Caped Crusader's cowl on the 1966 TV show "Batman," but the part nearly went to another actor — Lyle Waggoner. Waggoner didn't end up becoming the Dark Knight, although, a decade later, he did find himself starring as Steve Trevor in the "Wonder Woman" series.

Waggoner, who would become famous for his part on the Emmy-winning "Carol Burnett Show" the following year, was early in his career when he auditioned to play Batman. His prior credits included episodes of "Gunsmoke" and "Lost in Space," and he impressed ABC enough that he became a finalist for the superhero show. Waggoner certainly looks the part of Bruce Wayne — but if you compare his screen test to West's, it's clear why the latter won. Despite the comedy chops he would go on to display on "The Carol Burnett Show," he played the role too straight. West, meanwhile, had an archness to his performance that leaned into the absurd comedy the show was going for.

The same went for Peter Deyell, who screen tested for Robin opposite Waggoner, only to lose the role to Burt Ward. "Lyle could have performed it, Peter could have performed it," Charles B. Fitzsimons, a producer on "Batman," said in a documentary. "But it would not have been what it became with Adam."