Mark Harmon is best known for playing the taciturn investigator Gibbs on "NCIS," but that long-running series was far from his first foray into police dramas. In 1978, Harmon starred in "Sam," a CBS series that saw him solving crimes and assisting with emergencies alongside his trusty companion: a yellow Labrador retriever named Sam.

"Sam" was created by legendary TV producer and screenwriter Jack Webb, the mastermind behind classic series "Dragnet," "Adam-12," and "Emergency!" Each episode followed Sam and Harmon's character, LA police officer Mike Breen, as they raced around the city saving the day, from rescuing lost children to stopping bank robberies.

It wasn't exactly a hit. Only seven episodes of the series (a 1977 pilot and six regular episodes) aired before it was canceled. The series ranked 69th out of 104 shows that year. According to Harmon, Webb's vision for the show was never fully realized. Speaking with The A.V. Club, Harmon explained, "'Sam' never really got a chance to be a series." He noted that they had shot several versions of the show with different actors, including "I Love Lucy" star Vivian Vance, in what would be her final acting role.