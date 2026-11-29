NCIS Star Mark Harmon And A Furry Friend Solved Crimes On A Short-Lived '70s Crime Drama
Mark Harmon is best known for playing the taciturn investigator Gibbs on "NCIS," but that long-running series was far from his first foray into police dramas. In 1978, Harmon starred in "Sam," a CBS series that saw him solving crimes and assisting with emergencies alongside his trusty companion: a yellow Labrador retriever named Sam.
"Sam" was created by legendary TV producer and screenwriter Jack Webb, the mastermind behind classic series "Dragnet," "Adam-12," and "Emergency!" Each episode followed Sam and Harmon's character, LA police officer Mike Breen, as they raced around the city saving the day, from rescuing lost children to stopping bank robberies.
It wasn't exactly a hit. Only seven episodes of the series (a 1977 pilot and six regular episodes) aired before it was canceled. The series ranked 69th out of 104 shows that year. According to Harmon, Webb's vision for the show was never fully realized. Speaking with The A.V. Club, Harmon explained, "'Sam' never really got a chance to be a series." He noted that they had shot several versions of the show with different actors, including "I Love Lucy" star Vivian Vance, in what would be her final acting role.
Jack Webb helped launch Mark Harmon's acting career
Although "Sam" was short-lived, Mark Harmon's relationship with its creator, Jack Webb, helped launch his acting career. Harmon's first acting role was a small part in "Ozzie's Girls" that saw him wearing a gorilla suit. He landed the role thanks to his time as a lifeguard at the beach where Ozzie Nelson used to swim. At the time, Harmon was applying to law school and working at an advertising firm and had no plans to become an actor.
After working on "Ozzie's Girls," Harmon quit his advertising job but needed a way into Hollywood. He'd met Webb years earlier, and when he called Universal Studios and asked to speak to him, Webb actually answered the phone. At the time of their meeting, Harmon had long hair and a mustache. As Harmon told The A.V. Club, Webb said, "You come back here tomorrow afternoon looking like a cop, and we'll talk about it."
Harmon returned the next day with short hair and no mustache, and Webb got Harmon a small part in the classic '70s crime drama "Adam-12." Harmon also appeared in Webb's pioneering firefighter drama "Emergency!" in an episode in which he played an animal control officer.