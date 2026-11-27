"S.W.A.T. Exiles" wrapped its first season on Friday with a finale that brought Hondo's darkest arc yet to an explosive conclusion, raising plenty of questions about what's next for 44-Squad. (Don't worry, showrunner Jason Ning tells TVLine that he's "deep into production on Season 2," so answers are on the way.)

With the future of S.W.A.T. on the line, Hondo went rogue, ambushing Ledbetter during his hand-off with the cartel. The solo mission was a success for Hondo, who managed to retrieve the drive, but less successful for Ledbetter, who was killed by his angry cartel associates. Good riddance to that mustachio'd monster, we say!

That's when the mask came off, and Deputy Chief Ramon Carrero revealed to Hondo that he's been the one attempting to dismantle S.W.A.T. all along. Hondo managed to get away, but he decided that his best move would be to disappear off the face of the map, suggesting that Pike do the same.

But Pike refused to give up, asking 44-Squad to help her reach Mayor Voss before he could announce the end of S.W.A.T. at a major political function. Ethan got all of his teammates on board, but they knew they couldn't do it without Hondo, so they convinced their captain to join them on their most critical mission yet. After a bit of "infidelity, surveillance, and subterfuge," Hondo convinced Voss not to mention S.W.A.T.'s demise in his announcement. And when Correro attempted to sway him back to the dark side, Hondo recorded their private conversation, live-streaming Correro's entire confession to the world.

Correro made a run for it, but Hondo caught him on the rooftop, putting his life directly in Hondo's hands. Ning calls this "the defining moment of the season" for Hondo. "He could allow his anger to dictate what happens next, but he makes a different choice in that moment," the showrunner tells TVLine. "That's the culmination of his arc of the season. He refuses to let the people who betrayed him determine the man he's going to become. That moment is his redemption for the season. It's not about defeating someone else, it's about reclaiming the part of himself that he was in danger of losing."

With Correro in custody, the finale dropped a few nuggets to build hype for Season 2: a shady gentleman named Christopher Dunn (played by Anthony Michael Hall) congratulated Hondo on winning the battle, hinting that there's still a war to be won; Commander Hicks was offered Correro's vacant position; Pike flirted with Hondo, insisting that her ex-boyfriend Brody (played by Matt Long) is no longer her type; and Sammy contemplated leaving S.W.A.T. for a hosting job.

So, what's next for "S.W.A.T. Exiles"? Read our Q&A with Ning below for your first taste of Season 2.