S.W.A.T. Exiles Boss Breaks Down Hondo's 'Defining Moment' In Finale — What Does That Ending Mean For Season 2? (Grade It!)
"S.W.A.T. Exiles" wrapped its first season on Friday with a finale that brought Hondo's darkest arc yet to an explosive conclusion, raising plenty of questions about what's next for 44-Squad. (Don't worry, showrunner Jason Ning tells TVLine that he's "deep into production on Season 2," so answers are on the way.)
With the future of S.W.A.T. on the line, Hondo went rogue, ambushing Ledbetter during his hand-off with the cartel. The solo mission was a success for Hondo, who managed to retrieve the drive, but less successful for Ledbetter, who was killed by his angry cartel associates. Good riddance to that mustachio'd monster, we say!
That's when the mask came off, and Deputy Chief Ramon Carrero revealed to Hondo that he's been the one attempting to dismantle S.W.A.T. all along. Hondo managed to get away, but he decided that his best move would be to disappear off the face of the map, suggesting that Pike do the same.
But Pike refused to give up, asking 44-Squad to help her reach Mayor Voss before he could announce the end of S.W.A.T. at a major political function. Ethan got all of his teammates on board, but they knew they couldn't do it without Hondo, so they convinced their captain to join them on their most critical mission yet. After a bit of "infidelity, surveillance, and subterfuge," Hondo convinced Voss not to mention S.W.A.T.'s demise in his announcement. And when Correro attempted to sway him back to the dark side, Hondo recorded their private conversation, live-streaming Correro's entire confession to the world.
Correro made a run for it, but Hondo caught him on the rooftop, putting his life directly in Hondo's hands. Ning calls this "the defining moment of the season" for Hondo. "He could allow his anger to dictate what happens next, but he makes a different choice in that moment," the showrunner tells TVLine. "That's the culmination of his arc of the season. He refuses to let the people who betrayed him determine the man he's going to become. That moment is his redemption for the season. It's not about defeating someone else, it's about reclaiming the part of himself that he was in danger of losing."
With Correro in custody, the finale dropped a few nuggets to build hype for Season 2: a shady gentleman named Christopher Dunn (played by Anthony Michael Hall) congratulated Hondo on winning the battle, hinting that there's still a war to be won; Commander Hicks was offered Correro's vacant position; Pike flirted with Hondo, insisting that her ex-boyfriend Brody (played by Matt Long) is no longer her type; and Sammy contemplated leaving S.W.A.T. for a hosting job.
So, what's next for "S.W.A.T. Exiles"? Read our Q&A with Ning below for your first taste of Season 2.
Rushing Hondo and Pike's romance in Season 1 didn't feel 'natural,' S.W.A.T. Exiles showrunner says
TVLINE | We're coming off an intense moment with Ethan and the group in Episode 9. Do you feel like that needed to happen in order for everyone to start being honest with one another?
JASON NING | Absolutely. We began with five people who don't trust one another, plus a leader who isn't convinced they belong there. Over the course of the season, you watch their relationships evolve. By the finale, they're emotionally on the precipice of becoming a unit. Ethan had become the priest of these characters, holding all of their secrets. It built to a head for him, and getting that out in the open was what they needed to finally come together even stronger as a unit.
TVLINE | Speaking of coming together as a unit, I loved the little fake-out with Pike's ex. Did she mean it when she told Hondo that her ex wasn't her type anymore?
NING | Stay tuned! Obviously, we realized [Pike and Hondo] have chemistry when you put them in a scene together. We're not going to shy away from that, but I felt like bringing in her ex at the end was a great way to put some punctuation on the fact they're like, "Oh yeah, there is maybe some chemistry there." That's something to yearn for going forward.
TVLINE | Given that the chemistry was always there, were you tempted to pull the trigger on a romance in Season 1, or Pike and Hondo have enough on their plates already?
NING | I don't think it would have been true to the characters. From Pike's perspective, she was put here to help clean up this mess. She wasn't sure what she was getting with Hondo, and her preconceptions of who he was weren't exactly boyfriend material. They all had bigger, more important things to deal with, so it didn't feel natural.
S.W.A.T. Exiles showrunner talks Hicks' future, plus more possible S.W.A.T. returns in Season 2
TVLINE | And I would love to see Hicks accept the Deputy Chief position. Will he strongly consider it?
JASON NING | We just started working on Season 2, so we're still open to everything. As with Season 1, whenever we have old characters show up, it can't just be for cameo's sake. It has to be an essential part of the story. We're always looking for those opportunities. We took some chances in Season 1, and I think when we did bring in the old cast, we did it in surprising ways. I'm really happy with how Deacon shows up, especially in [Episode 9], and how Tan shows up, and how Hicks is used.
TVLINE | I did love the way they all showed up. I don't think you needed to have seen "S.W.A.T." to get their relationships.
NING | The feedback we're getting from people who aren't familiar with the old show was that it felt like they were cool characters, and when they showed up, you could feel the relationship between them when they're on screen. You can tell there's a shared history that can't be faked, so I was really happy with how that came out.
TVLINE | I also love that we got a Nichelle shout-out in the finale. Will we see her in Season 2? I feel like there are still unanswered questions about what happened between her and Hondo.
NING | Again, it's the same answer. If it's organic to the story, absolutely. That's all Season 2 stuff. We're just excited with how Season 1 is ending. But as always, if there's an opportunity and it makes sense, for sure we'll take those shots as we did in Season 1.
S.W.A.T. Exiles showrunner addresses Anthony Michael Hall's mysterious character Christopher Dunn
TVLINE | Christopher Dunn seems like he'll be a problem in Season 2. And not just because of his last name. Dunn, Dunn, Dunn!
NING | Yes! Dunn, Dunn, Dunn! He's more representative of a type of person that exists, like a Rick Caruso-like person that's out there in the world exerting influence. It's kind of topical in the day and age today of billionaires.There's this billionaire class that's kind of puppet-mastering the world, so we just wanted a character that was representative of that class. Politics, and how the world is affected by politics, is part of what made "S.W.A.T. Exiles" important, because we always dealt with that, and it's something we're definitely going to explore.
TVLINE | I'm sure you can't say, but is Sammy going to take that hosting gig? What does this mean for her future on the show?
NING | Her character's growth was really exciting to me. She grew up in a blue family and was always predestined to be on S.W.A.T., so it was fun to explore this crisis she had. Once she got it, what does she do now? She asks herself if she ever chose this, which isn't something she ever thought about. And the relationship with Jude obviously brought a lot of stress when she realized he had this secret life that he'd been hiding, so I really like where her story ends. She doesn't know if this is what she's destined to do, but they built a relationship, and they're all friends. We intimated at the end of the season that, now that she's out, Jude and her can be a thing. So we'll just have to see.
OK, let's talk: Were you satisfied with the "S.W.A.T. Exiles" finale? And what are your hopes for Season 2? Grade the episode in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.