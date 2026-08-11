S.W.A.T. Exiles Scores Early Season 2 Renewal At Starz Ahead Of Series Premiere

Ahead of its series premiere on Friday, September 25, "S.W.A.T. Exiles" has already been renewed for a second season. A spin-off of the procedural "S.W.A.T.," which aired for eight seasons on CBS (2017–2025), "Exiles" once again stars Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

"What's goodie? What's goodie? What's goodie?" the actor asks in an Instagram video. "Shemar Moore in the building. You also know me as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrison. ... I got such great news. 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' just got picked up for Season 2, baby. That's right, we start shooting in a couple of months. But first, mark your calendars, because Season 1 is coming September 25, exclusively on STARZ. ... It's your boy. Let's get it."

Per its official logline, "Exiles" beings "after a high-profile mission goes sideways," pulling Hondo out of forced retirement "to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."

Jason Ning ("Lucifer") serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Moore, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (producers of the original "S.W.A.T." film), James Scura, and Jon Cowan.