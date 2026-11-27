Warning: This article spoils a major death in Season 3, Episode 4 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Proceed with caution.

If you've read "The Titan's Curse," the third book in Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" series, consider yourself lucky. You were at least moderately prepared for the devastating twist that would inevitably befall one of Percy's companions in Season 3. If, however, you watched Episode 4 with no knowledge of the Junkyard of the Gods, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences.

We're talking, of course, about the untimely death of Bianca di Angelo (played by Olive Abercrombie), one of the five people currently on the quest to rescue Annabeth. The group is attacked by a giant mechanical automaton — part of Hephaestus' defense system, which Bianca unknowingly triggers when she "finds" a toy for her little brother Nico — and someone needs to shut the robot down from the inside. That someone ends up being Bianca, but while she's able to prevent it from killing her friends, she's ultimately killed when it falls to the ground.

What follows is a painful, unflinching sequence of events. As the light begins to leave Bianca's eyes, Zoe has her recite Artemis' Vow, making her an official Hunter in her final moments. Bianca also gives Percy the trinket she stole for Nico, which he promises to deliver himself. (Here's hoping Percy keeps that promise better than the one he kept for Nico to protect Bianca. Yeesh!)

If you're an emotional wreck after watching Bianca's death unfold on screen, then congratulations are in order to the show's executive producers, who wanted fans to feel every bit of the loss, refusing to soften the moment to make it more palatable for families or younger viewers.