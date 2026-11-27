Percy Jackson EPs Wanted Season 3 Death To Hurt: 'This Is What It Looks Like When Our Hero Fails'
Warning: This article spoils a major death in Season 3, Episode 4 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Proceed with caution.
If you've read "The Titan's Curse," the third book in Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" series, consider yourself lucky. You were at least moderately prepared for the devastating twist that would inevitably befall one of Percy's companions in Season 3. If, however, you watched Episode 4 with no knowledge of the Junkyard of the Gods, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences.
We're talking, of course, about the untimely death of Bianca di Angelo (played by Olive Abercrombie), one of the five people currently on the quest to rescue Annabeth. The group is attacked by a giant mechanical automaton — part of Hephaestus' defense system, which Bianca unknowingly triggers when she "finds" a toy for her little brother Nico — and someone needs to shut the robot down from the inside. That someone ends up being Bianca, but while she's able to prevent it from killing her friends, she's ultimately killed when it falls to the ground.
What follows is a painful, unflinching sequence of events. As the light begins to leave Bianca's eyes, Zoe has her recite Artemis' Vow, making her an official Hunter in her final moments. Bianca also gives Percy the trinket she stole for Nico, which he promises to deliver himself. (Here's hoping Percy keeps that promise better than the one he kept for Nico to protect Bianca. Yeesh!)
If you're an emotional wreck after watching Bianca's death unfold on screen, then congratulations are in order to the show's executive producers, who wanted fans to feel every bit of the loss, refusing to soften the moment to make it more palatable for families or younger viewers.
'What do life-and-death stakes mean without, you know, actual death?' Percy Jackson EP says of Bianca
"You're trying to find a way for the things that are uncomfortable to be as uncomfortable as they can get before they start getting gratuitous," co-showrunner Jon Steinberg tells TVLine of Bianca's death scene. "This is a special case where you're trying to make sure that, as this story is getting more dire, as the stakes are increasing, as the characters are becoming capable of handling more, that you really trying to engage with that. When I was a kid, a movie wouldn't be afraid of that."
If the scene was less devastating "the adult and the kids feel like they're being let off easy, and I think that can be just as dangerous as going too far, especially if you're trying to plant a flag in what amounts to the middle of the [five-book] story," Steinberg adds. "This is what it looks like when our hero fails. It has to have a cost, and it's going to bleed consequences all the way through to the end."
It's an undeniable turning point for this series, as Bianca's is "the first big death they've experience," co-showrunner Craig Silverstein points out. "They've been dealing with life-and-death stakes from the beginning, but at some point, what do life-and-death stakes mean without, you know, actual death?"
OK, let's talk: How are you holding up after Episode 4? Book readers, are you glad you had time to prepare for Bianca's loss? And non-readers, did you see this coming at all? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine's interview with the "Percy Jackson" cast for their thoughts on the pivotal scene. (Actress Olive Abercombie was especially "excited" to film it.) When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode below.