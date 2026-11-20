The first two episodes of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+, and what better way to celebrate than with a party? A school dance, perhaps?

Yes, the Season 3 premiere sends Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava' Jeffries), and Thalia (Tamara Smart) to Westover Hall, a military boarding school where they're meant to recruit a pair of demigod siblings to their cause. And wouldn't you know it, the trio just happens to arrive on the night of the school's winter dance.

This results in a moment that #Percabeth shippers will undoubtedly revisit for years to come — Percy and Annabeth's first dance together. With Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman" playing from the speakers, the best friends bring their complicated feelings onto the dance floor, putting a spotlight on their developing relationship in more ways than one.

So, what made this the perfect soundtrack for Percy and Annabeth's first dance? "As Mrs. Gottschalk says, she's slowing it down at 3/4 time, so we wanted something that timeless and brought everybody to that space," co-showrunner John Steinberg tells TVLine. "You feel the dreaded shift from fast-dance song to slow-dance song. It does feel like the perfect song to shift into like, wait a minute, what's about to happen here?"

The premiere, and this dance in particular, does a lot of heavy lifting, as it's one of the few moments Percy and Annabeth get to share together before they're separated.

"Because this season is so about them being separated, this first episode needed to kind of set up where they are with each other and the connection that they have," Steinberg adds. "Because pretty much the rest of the season is both of them fighting to get back to each other."