Percy Jackson EPs Break Down Percy And Annabeth's First Dance, Explain How Season 3 Honors The Duo's 'Connection'
The first two episodes of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+, and what better way to celebrate than with a party? A school dance, perhaps?
Yes, the Season 3 premiere sends Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava' Jeffries), and Thalia (Tamara Smart) to Westover Hall, a military boarding school where they're meant to recruit a pair of demigod siblings to their cause. And wouldn't you know it, the trio just happens to arrive on the night of the school's winter dance.
This results in a moment that #Percabeth shippers will undoubtedly revisit for years to come — Percy and Annabeth's first dance together. With Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman" playing from the speakers, the best friends bring their complicated feelings onto the dance floor, putting a spotlight on their developing relationship in more ways than one.
So, what made this the perfect soundtrack for Percy and Annabeth's first dance? "As Mrs. Gottschalk says, she's slowing it down at 3/4 time, so we wanted something that timeless and brought everybody to that space," co-showrunner John Steinberg tells TVLine. "You feel the dreaded shift from fast-dance song to slow-dance song. It does feel like the perfect song to shift into like, wait a minute, what's about to happen here?"
The premiere, and this dance in particular, does a lot of heavy lifting, as it's one of the few moments Percy and Annabeth get to share together before they're separated.
"Because this season is so about them being separated, this first episode needed to kind of set up where they are with each other and the connection that they have," Steinberg adds. "Because pretty much the rest of the season is both of them fighting to get back to each other."
How Percy Jackson is 'honoring' Percy and Annabeth's relationship in Season 3
As the series progresses, and as its main characters grow into young adults, it's becoming harder for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" to ignore what's brewing between besties Percy and Annabeth. This presents an interesting challenge to the show's producing team — how do they explore what we all know is coming without getting too ahead of themselves? Not unlike Percy and Annabeth at the winter formal, the process of writing their story is a delicate dance.
"I feel like there are a lot of fans who read into any moment," co-showrunner Craig Silverstein tells TVLine. "We might think we're taking it slowly, but they're taking it and boosting it up, so I'm not even sure if our intention matters because people are going to find that."
To put it a different way, co-showrunner Dan Shotz says, "We're trying to take it relatively slowly while also honoring where we all know it [ends up]. What's amazing about the relationship that John launched and Craig has been continuing in the writing is that it starts as as best friendship."
Ultimately, the executive producers want to make sure that the show is "honoring that connection" between Annabeth and Percy, "whatever that connection is," Shotz says. "There is something about these two that they're sort of destined to be together, and they will do whatever it takes — as they have shared throughout the series — to protect each other and look after each other."
What do you think of the first two episodes of "Percy Jackson" Season 3, now streaming on Disney+? And did Percy and Annabeth's first dance live up to your expectations? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.