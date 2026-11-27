Mel Brooks has had many hit movies throughout his long career, but the veteran comedian hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to sitcoms. Years after his failed 1970s Robin Hood sitcom "When Things Were Rotten," Brooks had another unsuccessful go at television comedy with "The Nutt House," which premiered on NBC in 1989. A collaboration between Brooks and Alan Spencer, the show centered on the skeleton crew of the titular hotel, named after owner Edwina Nutt (Cloris Leachman).

The once-bustling New York City hotel has fallen on hard times. Leachman's Edwina Nutt only appeared in the pilot episode, but she also played head housekeeper Ms. Frick. The staff is led by manager Reginald Tarkington, played by regular Brooks collaborator Harvey Korman. "The Nutt House" struggled to find an audience and NBC canceled it after airing a mere five episodes. The remaining six episodes, as well as the first five, aired on the BBC in the United Kingdom.