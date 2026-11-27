Mel Brooks Created This Forgotten '80s Sitcom That Lasted Only 11 Episodes
Mel Brooks has had many hit movies throughout his long career, but the veteran comedian hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to sitcoms. Years after his failed 1970s Robin Hood sitcom "When Things Were Rotten," Brooks had another unsuccessful go at television comedy with "The Nutt House," which premiered on NBC in 1989. A collaboration between Brooks and Alan Spencer, the show centered on the skeleton crew of the titular hotel, named after owner Edwina Nutt (Cloris Leachman).
The once-bustling New York City hotel has fallen on hard times. Leachman's Edwina Nutt only appeared in the pilot episode, but she also played head housekeeper Ms. Frick. The staff is led by manager Reginald Tarkington, played by regular Brooks collaborator Harvey Korman. "The Nutt House" struggled to find an audience and NBC canceled it after airing a mere five episodes. The remaining six episodes, as well as the first five, aired on the BBC in the United Kingdom.
Spencer met Brooks after sneaking onto a film set
Mel Brooks co-created and produced "The Nutt House" with Alan Spencer, who made the "Dirty Harry"-inspired parody sitcom "Sledge Hammer!". The two met back when Spencer was a high school student. In 1974, he would sneak onto the 20th Century Fox lot after school to watch the filming of Brooks' "Young Frankenstein." Brooks recognized that he was an uninvited teenager, but he didn't kick him out. Spencer told Trailers From Hell that Brooks simply said, "Be inconspicuous, kid."
"The Nutt House" came about when Disney offered Brooks the chance to write a comedy series based around a hotel, as the company still possessed the lobby set from the 1988 movie "Big Business." He took the offer and brought in Spencer because of his work on "Sledge Hammer!" According to the Los Angeles Times, Spencer also contributed some jokes to "When Things Were Rotten," but "The Nutt House" was their first official collaboration.