Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Finale Recap: Brian And Ellen Wed! [Spoiler] Gets Shot! And Did We Just Meet Jamie's [Spoiler]? — Plus, Grade It!
Ain't no party like a Twelfth Night party 'cause a Twelfth Night party don't stop... until someone is shot in a maze.
The Season 2 finale of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" gathers most of its characters at an early January costume party, adds quite a bit of alcohol, then lets things get nutty. Identities are mistaken! Truths are told! Illicit kisses are smooched!
The hour also gives us Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen's (Harriet Slater) official wedding (and wedding night), and ends on a troublingly ambiguous note for both of the Beauchamps (Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield).
Read on for the highlights of Episode 10, check out our post-finale chat with executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis, then make sure to bookmark The TVLine Scorecard to keep tabs on the renewal status of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" and all your favorite shows.
At the start of the hour, Brian walks around the ruined structure that will become Lallybroch. Part of the ceiling is missing. The place is a vine-covered mess. But he places the hearthstone down and vows to one day make the building his family's home. And we know that he will! Awww. When he leaves, we see that the arch and tower that will come to mark the dooryard are nowhere to be found.
Ellen and Brian are officially wed
Later, Mrs. Fitz attends to Ellen at the cabin on her wedding day, assuring the young woman that both her mother and her father are there in spirit and surely bless the union. The affair takes place inside Lallybroch, which is decked out in candles. Ned (Conor MacNeill) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham) are there, as is Murtagh (Rory Alexander). A priest conducts the ceremony, during which the newlyweds recite their own vows.
"In darkness, in death and oblivion, I'd know you. You are the sun, Ellen. Wherever I go, you are the place I'll return to," Brian says. "You have my whole heart, Brian Fraser. What's between us is ours alone, and it has no end," Ellen says. Ellen looks stunning in her gorgeous dress, and they look so happy, and I love love!
Afterward, once they're alone in their cabin, the officially minted Mr. and Mrs. Fraser get down to business — only Brian makes it sound a lot more classy than I just did. "I mean to renew my vow with my body, if you'll allow it," he says, ever the king of consent, after carrying her across the threshold. She has no objection, so they divest each other of their finery and then he immediately dives under her skirt. Good man. At one point she yanks him up, and then he's on top of her, and what a wedding present this is for all of us.
In bed afterward, they are sweetly sexy as Round 2 gets underway, and I'm taken with how relaxed and free they are with each other. After all the strife, they can finally relax a little. It's gorgeous (and also so stinkin” hot).
Julia plots (yet another) escape
Know who's not relaxed? Julia, who gets a letter from Henry advising her that Simon (Tony Curran) is, indeed, plotting to get her out of the picture so he can marry Margaret (Erin Shangher). "Stay home while I put right what's wrong," he advises, "and I'll come for you when everyone else is at the party." If he's not there by the morning, he adds, she's to meet him at the stones. "We will be masters of our fate once more," he promises. She shares the plan with Davina (Sara Vickers), who is shocked to realize that Lovat likely is planning to kill Julia so he can marry Margaret.
Julia's plans are marred when Simon instructs Balloch to take Julia to the physician. She's cooked, and she knows it, so she lies and says she has to settle the baby before they go. She brings Davina with her, and they sneak Julia and her son out to the stable. After a tearful goodbye, Julia takes off on horseback, galloping away from the house and catching Balloch's notice in the process. He scrambles to take off after her.
Party foul!
Let's leave that chase for a moment so we can attend the Twelfth Night party to which Brian and Ellen (and apparently nearly every other character) were invited in the previous episode. The affair is a costume party, and Dougal (Sam Retford) is there, dressed as a gladiator. ("The Long Game" fans, do with that what you will.) Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) is in costume as a boy, which seems to be making Dougal feel some kind of way. "Wanting my wife when she's dressed as a lad confuses a man," he mutters. There's also a "rise to the occasion" joke. ("The Long Game" fans, do with that what you will.)
The other attendees include Colum, Brian, Ellen, Henry, Arch (Terence Rae), Ned, Murtagh, Uncle Mac (Simon Merrells), Lovat, Hugh (Bryan Dick), and Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin). The newly widowed Mrs. Cameron is a little tipsy by the time she discovers she's gotten the piece of cake with the dried bean inside, crowning her queen of the evening. As ruler of the bash, she gleefully decrees, "Let there be truth. Let there be no lies from any tongue and in any shape."
Later on in the party, Uncle Mac is irked by Ellen and Brian's very noticeable happiness. While talking with Dougal and Colum, the older man all but formally accuses Ellen of marrying Brian before Malcolm died, and of having a hand in his death. Maura breaks up the conversation before it gets too intense. But when she and Dougal are alone, it turns out that she thinks her uncle may be right — and she's mad.
Dougal protests that Ellen wasn't there when Malcolm died, and that regardless, Ellen couldn't hurt him that way. "I ken her heart, and it's clean," he says. "Clean hearts still draw blood, Dougal," Maura replies.
At the same time, Uncle Mac confronts Brian and Ellen. Sensing this could be rough, Brian sens Ellen to the other room. Then both men, who have their masks off, get down to it. "Did your wife play any part in my nephew's death?" the older man asks. Brian says no, and Grant accuses him of lying. "Malcolm died by his own dirk, I heard it said," Brian says. "Then may God forgive us all our trespasses," Grant spits.
'Brian Fraser dies tonight'
By this point in the evening, the alcohol has been flowing for hours, and people are decidedly drunk. As the party gets increasingly debauched, the guests get increasingly less impeded by social mores. As the camera swoops around, showing us breasts bared in side rooms and sloppy fights, we see Ned in a heated makeout session... with another man.
Uncle Mac continues to stew about Brian and Ellen, so he makes a deal with Simon: Uncle Mac basically offers Lovat Margaret's hand in marriage (and her dowry) in exchange for Simon's agreement not to get in the way when Uncle Mac exacts vengeance for Malcolm's death. Lovat, thinking that the other man is planning to kill Ellen, happily agrees.
Speaking of Ellen, she finds Colum sitting by the fire and offers her condolences for the baby. He congratulates her on her wedding. Poor, at-his-limit Colum is near tears 30 seconds into the conversation. He asks why she saved him and Dougal from being killed by Grey's Redcoats. "Because you're my blood," she says — and also, she couldn't stand the idea of her brother's pride making another woman a widow. As they talk, it's clear that Ellen is THRIVING and Colum decidedly is not.
Meanwhile, Uncle Mac has come to a decision. So he grabs Arch and Henry and announces: "Brian Fraser dies tonight."
Arch volunteers to do the deed, but Malcolm is insistent that it has to be Henry, and that he has to wear Malcolm's mask when he does it. "Let the world see justice come from a Grant laird, not a servant," he cries. He also demands that Henry do the deed before sunup — and if he does, "I'll free you of your bonds of service."
Henry ends the season the way he started it: Screwed
The perfect opportunity arrives while everyone is outside, watching fireworks. The party's host orders Brian to try to make his way through the maze of hedges, so young Fraser gamefully steps into the puzzle; others follow. At the same time, Murtagh tells Simon that Grant wants vengeance on Brian — news that troubles Lovat.
Henry eventually finds Brian in the maze but, instead of hurting him, lets him know that he's been marked for death; he needs to grab Ellen and run home. A grateful Brian does. But after he's gone, Simon finds Henry in the maze — and remember, he thinks Henry is Uncle Mac because of the mask — and shoots him to protect his son. The fireworks cover the sound of the shot, which lands in Henry's belly.
As Henry limps away, he flashes back to the New Year's Eve after the end of the war. He and Julia celebrate in a bar. Before they kiss at the stroke of midnight, they happily promise to always find each other. But back in the 1700s, as Arch is rushing Henry away from the party in the back of a carriage at dawn, that promise seems like it might be tough to keep.
Has Balloch been an ally all this time?!
Let's go back to Julia, who's not doing much better than her husband. After she's thrown from her horse, she's forced to continue her escape on foot. Eventually, she comes to a river and has no choice but to wade in and try to cross. But when Balloch follows her into the water, she winds up at the top of a waterfall. Balloch keeps advancing, and so Julia jumps (!). When we see her at the bottom, she's unconscious.
Balloch fishes her out and hurries her to what looks like a monastery. "Please help her," he says, uttering his first words EVER in the series to the man who opens the door. "She needs sanctuary."
The day after the party, Brian and Ellen are poking about their fixer-upper of a home when they find a carving reading "lallybroch," which translates to "lazy tower." They're interrupted, though, by Davina, who arrives with Henry and Julia's son in her arms. When Julia never showed at the stones, "there was nowhere else I could bring him," she tells them, upset.
Could this mean that Ellen and Brian's oldest child — whose name, indeed, is William in the books — is actually a Beauchamp? Or, in other words: Was Jamie's older brother also Claire's younger brother?
We'll have all #Droughtlander to muse about this, friends. In the meantime, grade the finale and the season as a whole via the polls below, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts/predictions/concerns/feelings about what's to come!