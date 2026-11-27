Ain't no party like a Twelfth Night party 'cause a Twelfth Night party don't stop... until someone is shot in a maze.

The Season 2 finale of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" gathers most of its characters at an early January costume party, adds quite a bit of alcohol, then lets things get nutty. Identities are mistaken! Truths are told! Illicit kisses are smooched!

The hour also gives us Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen's (Harriet Slater) official wedding (and wedding night), and ends on a troublingly ambiguous note for both of the Beauchamps (Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield).

Read on for the highlights of Episode 10, check out our post-finale chat with executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis, then make sure to bookmark The TVLine Scorecard to keep tabs on the renewal status of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" and all your favorite shows.

At the start of the hour, Brian walks around the ruined structure that will become Lallybroch. Part of the ceiling is missing. The place is a vine-covered mess. But he places the hearthstone down and vows to one day make the building his family's home. And we know that he will! Awww. When he leaves, we see that the arch and tower that will come to mark the dooryard are nowhere to be found.