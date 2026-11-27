Did Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Just Tweak Original Show Canon? EPs Weigh In
This post contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood." Please proceed accordingly.
If you've read Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" books, the final moments of the "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 finale likely got your mind whirling. And if you didn't, please allow us to explain what might be happening.
In the novels, Jamie (played by Sam Heughan in the original series) has an older brother named William. We don't meet him in the course of the books — he died when he was 11 — but Jamie warmly remembers that William carved him a wooden snake and used to call Jamie "Sawny."
So in Episode 10, when Davina (Sara Vickers) brings Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry's (Jeremy Irvine) infant son to Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy), begging them to help because the child has nowhere to go now that his mother is missing, that leads us to ask a bunch of questions.
Is William Beauchamp going to turn out to be William Fraser? And while there's no blood link, does that make Jamie's older brother also Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) younger brother?!
We took our query about this (and more!) directly to executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis. Read on to hear what they had to say about William and another canon character who may have shown up in the time-travel drama's season finale.
'It's very exciting, and probably not what you think'
TVLINE | Baby William is William Fraser. What do you say to that? Go.
MATTHEW B. ROBERTS | He is at the moment, but I don't know, going forward, if he will be.
TVLINE | So just to rehash: In the books, Jamie had an older brother named William who was born shortly after Brian and Ellen got married. And then he has a short life. So you're saying that's a possibility...?
ROBERTS | I'm saying that I'm not going to tell you, and you're going to have to wait and see that. It's very exciting, and probably not what you think. [Grins]
TVLINE | OK, we don't accept that, but we're going to move on because we have a lot of ground to cover. You guys really put Henry and Julia through the wringer this season, and we end with them both in bad shape. Also, that's the first time we've heard Balloch speak, correct?
ROBERTS | Correct.
TVLINE | What can you tell me about the place Balloch (Chick Allan) brings Julia, seeking sanctuary? Is it actually a sanctuary for her?
ROBERTS | I can say that he took her to the place that he thought she would be safe.
TVLINE | Is it a church? A monastery? Where are we when that brother opens the door?
ROBERTS | I think, when you discover who that brother or that father is, you will be very excited. Starts with an A. [Editor's note: Our guess? Alexander Fraser, another of Simon's illegitimate sons who — in Diana Gabaldon's books — takes up the religious life and winds up caring for Jamie at several key points in his life.]
'This is one of those nights when all bets are off'
TVLINE | OK. Ned (Conor MacNeill) previously had a pronoun-neutral conversation with Henry earlier in the series. Maril, I'm coming to you with this one. We don't know who he's kissing in that scene, correct?
MARIL DAVIS | Yes.
TVLINE | OK. But that is a man wearing a woman's costume, correct?
DAVIS | Yes.
TVLINE | I worry for him, because there are a lot of people around. How secluded are they in that area? Are they hidden?
DAVIS | It is, but it is kind of an "Eyes Wide Shut"-esque atmosphere in terms of, this is one of those nights where all bets are off. Do you know what I mean? And I think people kind of realize that everyone's masks are down, in a reversal of what we're actually seeing at the party. So there are certain liberties taken and freedoms that happen in this night that you wouldn't find on other nights.
TVLINE | Is that a thread you're going to pull on in the potential third season?
ROBERTS | We'd like to. We'd definitely love to branch out and show a little more of every character.
Lovat's 'version of love'
TVLINE | Brian and Ellen's wedding is gorgeous. That line about the sun in their vows, is that an homage to when Jamie references the sun in talking about Claire on their wedding day?
ROBERTS | I think that was coincidence. Sorry! [Laughs]
TVLINE | Brian and Ellen end in this beautiful place at Lallybroch, but we know that Grant (Simon Merrells) wants Brian dead. How aware is Brian of how bad that might be for him, moving forward?
ROBERTS | You know, taking himself — and then having Henry help him take himself — out of that situation in that moment, it definitely saves his life. Moving forward, where the aim is, so to speak, might shift as well — in the sense of who wants whom dead.
TVLINE | It was interesting to me how quickly Lovat (Tony Curran) changed his tune when he realized Brian, not Ellen, was in danger.
ROBERTS | We like to show that that Lovat is such an amazing character in that he has all these levels. You just don't know what level you're gonna hit. And when you think, "Oh, he's making this deal, and he's such a narcissist, and it's all about him," and then he has this moment of "Wait, hold on a second, that's mine, and you can't take what's mine!" It's his version of love, which is a crazy, mixed-up thing. He couldn't stand that Malcolm would be taking something from him. Now Ellen, he has no connection to her whatsoever. And I think that's why it was that that was such a cool twist in the story.
Jocasta and Murtagh: 'Ships passing in the night'
TVLINE | Maril, can we talk about Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin)? She's still pregnant, as far as we know. [Davis nods.] And she and Murtagh (Rory Alexander) have a nice moment at Twelfth Night. What can you tell me about the trajectory of their interactions from this point on?
DAVIS | They're often an unlikely pairing. Obviously, Jocasta has unrequited love for Murtagh. It's not reciprocated — and certainly not at this moment, when Murtagh is so heartbroken over Grace. But I do think there is a connection between them that we like to play. We know where they're going. And despite kind of everything that's happening in their lives, I think they can always come to each other and be there for each other. They're never gonna be in the same place, necessarily; one's gonna bring more to it than the other at times. But I think they have a bond somehow that is lovely to see, knowing where they're going — even though if, once again, it's just ships passing in the night in many ways.
What do you think about the potential baby William twist and the rest of the finale? We want to hear it! Sound off in the comments.