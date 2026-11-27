This post contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood." Please proceed accordingly.

If you've read Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" books, the final moments of the "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 finale likely got your mind whirling. And if you didn't, please allow us to explain what might be happening.

In the novels, Jamie (played by Sam Heughan in the original series) has an older brother named William. We don't meet him in the course of the books — he died when he was 11 — but Jamie warmly remembers that William carved him a wooden snake and used to call Jamie "Sawny."

So in Episode 10, when Davina (Sara Vickers) brings Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry's (Jeremy Irvine) infant son to Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy), begging them to help because the child has nowhere to go now that his mother is missing, that leads us to ask a bunch of questions.

Is William Beauchamp going to turn out to be William Fraser? And while there's no blood link, does that make Jamie's older brother also Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) younger brother?!

We took our query about this (and more!) directly to executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis. Read on to hear what they had to say about William and another canon character who may have shown up in the time-travel drama's season finale.