Watch Fresh Footage From Euphoria Season 3, House Of The Dragon Season 3 And Much More Courtesy Of HBO's New Sizzle Reel

By Kimberly Roots

Just ahead of the gift-giving holidays, HBO on Friday dropped a giant present in our laps: Sneak peeks at a bunch of shows slated to return or premiere in 2026.

The roughly two-minute spot (which you can watch above) features fresh footage from a plethora of HBO and HBO Max series, including "Hacks," "Industry," "The Pitt" and "Dune: Prophecy." We were particularly invested in the snippets from "Euphoria," which will return for its long-awaited Season 3 in April, and "House of the Dragon," which will be back for Season 3 in summer 2026. 

The "Euphoria" chunk starts around the 1:00-mark and gives us glimpses of: Lexi at what looks like a wedding (probably Cassie and Nate's?), Maddy looking serious, Nate dancing around with his shirt open, Cassie dressed up as a bunny, Jules reclining, and Rue getting herself into what seems like another dangerous situation. 

Meanwhile, the "House of the Dragon" bit (at 1:20) finds Alicent promising that "Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire." The final image of that section? A skull burning in a fireplace.

What else is coming to HBO in 2026?

Larry David and Jerry Seinfest, dressed in colonial clothing, in David's untitled HBO series HBO Screenshot

Elsewhere in the preview, you'll see flashes of "Industry" Season 4 (premiering on Sunday, Jan. 11), "The Pitt" Season 2 (premiering on Thursday, Jan. 8), "Game of Thrones" spinoff "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (premiering on Sunday, Jan. 18), "The Comeback" Season 3 (premiering in March), and the Steve Carrell comedy "Rooster" (premiering in March).

Other coming-sometime-in-2026 series featured in the spot include: "The Gilded Age" Season 4, "Hacks" Season 5, "Dune: Prophecy" Season 2, the Jason Bateman/David Harbour dark comedy "DTF St. Louis, an untitled Larry David Project, the Richard Gadd/Jamie Bell drama "Half Man," "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," the Dominic West/Sienna Miller legal thriller "War," Judd Apatow's two-part documentary "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!" and the Kyle Chandler-led Green Lantern series "Lanterns."

Press PLAY on the video above to watch it all for yourself, then hit the comments: Which upcoming HBO and HBO Max shows have you excited for 2026?

