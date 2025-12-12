Watch Fresh Footage From Euphoria Season 3, House Of The Dragon Season 3 And Much More Courtesy Of HBO's New Sizzle Reel

Just ahead of the gift-giving holidays, HBO on Friday dropped a giant present in our laps: Sneak peeks at a bunch of shows slated to return or premiere in 2026.

The roughly two-minute spot (which you can watch above) features fresh footage from a plethora of HBO and HBO Max series, including "Hacks," "Industry," "The Pitt" and "Dune: Prophecy." We were particularly invested in the snippets from "Euphoria," which will return for its long-awaited Season 3 in April, and "House of the Dragon," which will be back for Season 3 in summer 2026.

The "Euphoria" chunk starts around the 1:00-mark and gives us glimpses of: Lexi at what looks like a wedding (probably Cassie and Nate's?), Maddy looking serious, Nate dancing around with his shirt open, Cassie dressed up as a bunny, Jules reclining, and Rue getting herself into what seems like another dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, the "House of the Dragon" bit (at 1:20) finds Alicent promising that "Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire." The final image of that section? A skull burning in a fireplace.