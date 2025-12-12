Watch Fresh Footage From Euphoria Season 3, House Of The Dragon Season 3 And Much More Courtesy Of HBO's New Sizzle Reel
Just ahead of the gift-giving holidays, HBO on Friday dropped a giant present in our laps: Sneak peeks at a bunch of shows slated to return or premiere in 2026.
The roughly two-minute spot (which you can watch above) features fresh footage from a plethora of HBO and HBO Max series, including "Hacks," "Industry," "The Pitt" and "Dune: Prophecy." We were particularly invested in the snippets from "Euphoria," which will return for its long-awaited Season 3 in April, and "House of the Dragon," which will be back for Season 3 in summer 2026.
The "Euphoria" chunk starts around the 1:00-mark and gives us glimpses of: Lexi at what looks like a wedding (probably Cassie and Nate's?), Maddy looking serious, Nate dancing around with his shirt open, Cassie dressed up as a bunny, Jules reclining, and Rue getting herself into what seems like another dangerous situation.
Meanwhile, the "House of the Dragon" bit (at 1:20) finds Alicent promising that "Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire." The final image of that section? A skull burning in a fireplace.
What else is coming to HBO in 2026?
Elsewhere in the preview, you'll see flashes of "Industry" Season 4 (premiering on Sunday, Jan. 11), "The Pitt" Season 2 (premiering on Thursday, Jan. 8), "Game of Thrones" spinoff "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (premiering on Sunday, Jan. 18), "The Comeback" Season 3 (premiering in March), and the Steve Carrell comedy "Rooster" (premiering in March).
Other coming-sometime-in-2026 series featured in the spot include: "The Gilded Age" Season 4, "Hacks" Season 5, "Dune: Prophecy" Season 2, the Jason Bateman/David Harbour dark comedy "DTF St. Louis, an untitled Larry David Project, the Richard Gadd/Jamie Bell drama "Half Man," "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," the Dominic West/Sienna Miller legal thriller "War," Judd Apatow's two-part documentary "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!" and the Kyle Chandler-led Green Lantern series "Lanterns."
