What Happened To Stacey On Gen V? EP Explains Her Disappearance

From the moment "Gen V" introduced viewers to Stacey Ferrera in the Season 2 premiere, we knew we were in for a treat. Besides providing some much-needed comic relief amidst so much intensity, let's be honest, we were all waiting for her to die.

And why wouldn't we? As soon as Emma noticed Stacey's stinger (or as Emma put it, "There's a di*k sticking out of your a*s!"), the school's head of student life gave a hilarious response: "Oh, watch the stinger. I would hate for that thing to get set off. You'd die a horrible death, and I would too. Lulz!"

Call it comedic foreshadowing, but we we would have bet money that Stacey would lose her stinger (and her life, lulz!) by season's end. Those suspicions only grew when Stacey reappeared to escort Cate back to school in Episode 3. "Watch the stinger!" she told a particularly aggressive classmate. "Do you want to die? Neither do I!"

As far as we were concerned, Stacey's presumably messy and hysterical demise was a foregone conclusion — so imagine our surprise when Stacey totally vanished after Episode 3, never to be seen or heard from again. As it turns out, there's a very simple explanation for Stacey's absence from the second half of Season 2, and it's a tale as old as Hollywood.

"That was just logistics," showrunner Michele Fazekas tells TVLine. "The actress [Stacey McGunnigle] wasn't available. We really wanted to, but that happens. We would love to wrap her up. She just wasn't available. She was really fun."

Were you also wondering what became of Stacey? Would you like to see her return in a potential third season of "Gen V"? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.