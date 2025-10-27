Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Leaving Paramount — Find Out Where He's Going (Report)

Uber producer Taylor Sheridan, who has called Paramount home for a large part of his very lucrative career, reportedly will move to NBCUniversal when his current deal is up.

Sheridan is the man behind Paramount Network's massive hit "Yellowstone," as well as its Paramount+ prequels "1883" and "1923" and series like "Tulsa King," "Lioness" and "The Road." Puck News first reported his planned departure.

Sheridan's new deal with NBCUniversal includes film and television; the eight-year film component of the arrangement will begin in March. His TV commitment to Paramount will continue through 2028. After that point, he will create, write and produce series for Universal platforms like Peacock and NBC; 101 Studios, the David Glasser-led production company responsible for all of his shows, also will move to NBCUniversal.

TVLine has reached out to Paramount, NBCUniversal, Sheridan and 101 Studios for comment.

Per Puck, all of the series that Sheridan has made — or will make — for Paramount will remain on the company's platforms after his exit.

In the meantime, there's plenty of new Sheridan content on/about to hit Paramount properties. In addition to the series mentioned above, "Mayor of Kingstown" returned to Paramount+ for Season 4 Sunday. (Read a premiere recap here.) Samuel L. Jackson's "Tulsa King" spinoff, "NOLA King," has been announced. "Lioness," starring Zoe Saldaña, recently was renewed for Season 3 at the streamer. Billy Bob Thornton's "Landman" Season 2 premiere will begin streaming on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, there are several "Yellowstone" spinoffs in the offing. Among them: "Y: Marshals" is slated to hit CBS in the near future. "The Madison," starring Michelle Pfeiffer ("The First Lady") and Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") was ordered to series at Paramount+. "1944" is another in-development prequel of the original series. "The Dutton Ranch" is a Beth-and-Rip centered spinoff currently in the works.

What do you think of Sheridan's reported move? Hit the comments!