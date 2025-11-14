NCIS: Origins Crossover – Gibbs' New Companion Continues A Familiar Pattern

Ahead of the "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" crossover event on Nov. 11, 2025, fans had one question in mind: Would Mark Harmon's Gibbs share a scene with present-day Lala?

Heading into the episode, all we knew was that Harmon, who provides voice-overs in each "Origins" episode, would reprise his role on screen as Leroy Gethro Gibbs, and that the episode would see Harmon's Gibbs talking to mystery person in his Alaskan cabin. Some fans speculated that the beloved NCIS agent might be having a conversation with an older version of Lala (Mariel Molino), young Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) love interest in "Origins" Season 1.

Once the crossover actually aired, it turned out Gibbs was talking to no person at all. He was speaking to another of his greatest loves: a dog. "NCIS: Origins" co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal told TVLine it was simply "too soon" to share Lala's story. Though some of us were disappointed we didn't get the reunion we so desperately wanted, it ultimately made sense that Gibbs would be pouring his hear out to a canine instead of a human; both Harmon and his character share a long history with four-legged companions.