NCIS: Origins Crossover – Gibbs' New Companion Continues A Familiar Pattern
Ahead of the "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" crossover event on Nov. 11, 2025, fans had one question in mind: Would Mark Harmon's Gibbs share a scene with present-day Lala?
Heading into the episode, all we knew was that Harmon, who provides voice-overs in each "Origins" episode, would reprise his role on screen as Leroy Gethro Gibbs, and that the episode would see Harmon's Gibbs talking to mystery person in his Alaskan cabin. Some fans speculated that the beloved NCIS agent might be having a conversation with an older version of Lala (Mariel Molino), young Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) love interest in "Origins" Season 1.
Once the crossover actually aired, it turned out Gibbs was talking to no person at all. He was speaking to another of his greatest loves: a dog. "NCIS: Origins" co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal told TVLine it was simply "too soon" to share Lala's story. Though some of us were disappointed we didn't get the reunion we so desperately wanted, it ultimately made sense that Gibbs would be pouring his hear out to a canine instead of a human; both Harmon and his character share a long history with four-legged companions.
Mark Harmon and Gibbs both have a lot of love for their canine pals
Gibbs' love of dogs was worked into plenty of storylines during Harmon's run on "NCIS." In Season 3, the NCIS agent sheltered a dog from the rain — even if it meant getting soaked himself — before going on to bond with a service dog in Season 10. In Season 18, he even got suspended from the force after attacking someone who abused several dogs, including a pitbull named Lucy, for whom Gibbs developed a soft spot.
The actor's own personal affinity for dogs may have even caused a behind-the-scenes rift when co-star Pauley Perrette alleged that Harmon's dog bit a crew member. Perrette's ultimate exit from the series reportedly stemmed from the incident.
It's clear that both Harmon and Gibbs are willing to go the extra mile for their dogs, so Harmon's scene alongside his latest canine companion in the crossover event was the perfect way to revisit his iconic character: mostly alone, but not without any company at all, embracing a loyal furry friend in his remote Alaskan cabin.
