BravoCon's Buzziest Bits: RHOSLC's Angie Calls Out Lisa Barlow, Southern Charm Stars Tease Season 11 Tension And More
TVLine has boots on the ground at BravoCon 2025 — here are the buzziest bits from Friday's red carpet. (Well, the carpet was actually blue, but you get the point.)
First up: Angie Katsanevas is not burying the hatchet with her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" co-star Lisa Barlow any time soon. Angie revisited the Episode 8 moment when she casually mentioned that Lisa had been spreading a rumor about Brownyn Newport's husband, who apparently was seen making out (and farting!) with another woman. What possessed the Bravo star to bring up such a bizarre rumor so nonchalantly aboard such a lovely "Below Deck Down Under" vessel?
"Well, she had already told multiple people in the group," Angie said. "And in that moment she said, 'I'm a good person. I try and do the right thing. I don't talk about other people,' and it was sort of an opportunity for me to present [to] her, 'Yes, you do.' And I said it directly to her face."
But Angie's directness is coming to back to bite her.
"I'm being stopped by Bravo celebrities all over the place telling me that she's not being nice about me," Angie said, adding that Lisa has been telling other press in the media room that Angie is fake.
Elsewhere, Britani Bateman and Heather Gay were seen walking the carpet with the infamous unicorn gifted to her by on-again-off-again boyfriend Jared Osmond, which they had just stolen from the Bravo museum.
"It smells like sea water," Britani said. Though the voice recording didn't work — it was thrown into the ocean, after all — Britani assured us that Jared will be creating another message.
We also caught a quick flash of a lively Meredith Marks riding high after performing an early morning DJ set.
Are Souther Charm's Craig and Austin Headed for a Friendship Breakup?
"Southern Charm" is facing another breakup — and this one might hit harder than Paige and Craig's.
TVLine spoke to Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy about the Season 11 "Southern Charm" trailer, which sees Craig and Austen Kroll facing off — again. (The new season premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 9/8c.)
After so much conflict between these two former besties, we couldn't help but ask whether it might be time to call it quits on the whole thing.
But Craig said he thinks he and Austen are forever "stuck together" because they share so much history, but Madison said she's been advocating for the guys to part ways.
We later caught up with Austen himself, who said ending the friendship is something that needs to be considered, and admitted the idea has crossed his mind.
But what are these two even feuding about?
"Austen and I love each other, but our behavior frustrates each other," Craig said. "Everything he does, I disagree with how he does it, and however I live my life, he disagrees with it. We haven't figured out how to not butt heads in that."
Married to Medicine Men Are Acting Up
But the best part of the BravoCon
red blue carpet was, unsurprisingly, the women of "Married to Medicine."
TVLine spoke with Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore, who teased some fun husband drama coming up in Season 12, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 30, at 9 pm.
Dr. Simone admitted she and Cecil are in need of some couples trip therapy, but also made time to call out her bestie's husband, Curtis.
"I must say that one of my closest friends, she needs help with her husband," Dr. Simone teased. "Her name is Dr. Jackie."
Dr. Jackie didn't disagree: "Sometimes the husbands talk too much." Dr. Jackie's husband Curtis will apparently get a little too honest about "his thoughts and opinions" about other women in the group in Season 12.
The ladies went on to joke about their men's inability to read a room — a problem with no solution, per Dr. Jackie: "If you trade him in for a new model, you still get a man!"
Plus, we caught up with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Toya Bush-Harris, who offered even more teases about next season's couples trip.
More BravoCon Scoop...
In other BravoCon news...
* "Summer House" star Kyle Cooke addressed the rumors that he and wife Amanda Batula are reportedly living separately: "We're very much together... We've been dealing with rumors forever." (Though they did walk the carpet separately.)
* "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Stacey Rusch called out Gizelle Bryant: 'One clown doesn't ruin the circus.'
* Dorit Kemsley addressed her meeting with Kyle Richards' ex-husband Mauricio Umansky in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 trailer.
* For the first time in seven years, Jeff Lewis is "Flipping Out" at Bravo: The cabler announced that it has greenlit "Still Flipping Out," a new reality series focused on Lewis and the convergence of his personal and professional lives.