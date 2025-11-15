BravoCon's Buzziest Bits: RHOSLC's Angie Calls Out Lisa Barlow, Southern Charm Stars Tease Season 11 Tension And More

TVLine has boots on the ground at BravoCon 2025 — here are the buzziest bits from Friday's red carpet. (Well, the carpet was actually blue, but you get the point.)

First up: Angie Katsanevas is not burying the hatchet with her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" co-star Lisa Barlow any time soon. Angie revisited the Episode 8 moment when she casually mentioned that Lisa had been spreading a rumor about Brownyn Newport's husband, who apparently was seen making out (and farting!) with another woman. What possessed the Bravo star to bring up such a bizarre rumor so nonchalantly aboard such a lovely "Below Deck Down Under" vessel?

"Well, she had already told multiple people in the group," Angie said. "And in that moment she said, 'I'm a good person. I try and do the right thing. I don't talk about other people,' and it was sort of an opportunity for me to present [to] her, 'Yes, you do.' And I said it directly to her face."

But Angie's directness is coming to back to bite her.

"I'm being stopped by Bravo celebrities all over the place telling me that she's not being nice about me," Angie said, adding that Lisa has been telling other press in the media room that Angie is fake.

Elsewhere, Britani Bateman and Heather Gay were seen walking the carpet with the infamous unicorn gifted to her by on-again-off-again boyfriend Jared Osmond, which they had just stolen from the Bravo museum.

"It smells like sea water," Britani said. Though the voice recording didn't work — it was thrown into the ocean, after all — Britani assured us that Jared will be creating another message.

We also caught a quick flash of a lively Meredith Marks riding high after performing an early morning DJ set.