Will Trent Busts A Move In New Season 4 Promo — Watch

Who's ready to ring in the new year with GBI Special Agent Will Trent? If so, you might want to bring your dancing shoes.

ABC on Tuesday released a new promo for "Will Trent" Season 4, which you can watch below. Piggybacking on one of 2025's Best TV Scenes, the footage sees returning cast members Ramón Rodríguez (Will), Erika Christensen (Angie), Iantha Richardson (Faith), Jake McLaughlin (Ormewood), and Sonja Sohn (Amanda), newly promoted series regular Kevin Daniels (Franklin), recurring player Cora Lu Tran (Nico), and adorable chihuahua Bluebell (aka Betty), all cutting loose at APD headquarters.

The network's acclaimed police procedural famously danced its way to an Emmy nomination with Season 3's 13th hour. After Will ingested some of Olas Collective's "soul water," both he and the audience were transported to a disco fantasia, where the entire ensemble tripped the light fantastic to Donna Summer's "Last Dance." Now they're at it again.