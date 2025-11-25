Will Trent Busts A Move In New Season 4 Promo — Watch
Who's ready to ring in the new year with GBI Special Agent Will Trent? If so, you might want to bring your dancing shoes.
ABC on Tuesday released a new promo for "Will Trent" Season 4, which you can watch below. Piggybacking on one of 2025's Best TV Scenes, the footage sees returning cast members Ramón Rodríguez (Will), Erika Christensen (Angie), Iantha Richardson (Faith), Jake McLaughlin (Ormewood), and Sonja Sohn (Amanda), newly promoted series regular Kevin Daniels (Franklin), recurring player Cora Lu Tran (Nico), and adorable chihuahua Bluebell (aka Betty), all cutting loose at APD headquarters.
The network's acclaimed police procedural famously danced its way to an Emmy nomination with Season 3's 13th hour. After Will ingested some of Olas Collective's "soul water," both he and the audience were transported to a disco fantasia, where the entire ensemble tripped the light fantastic to Donna Summer's "Last Dance." Now they're at it again.
What You Need to Remember for Season 4
When "Will Trent" Season 3 — one of 2025's Best TV Shows — cut to black, not one but two beloved characters' lives were in grave danger.
While defending her precinct against members of a local terrorist group, Amanda took a bullet to the sternum. She survived surgery, but doctors warned that the next 48 hours would be "critical." Meanwhile, Ormewood, who had recently discovered his brain tumor, ended the finale on the floor of his kitchen, mid-seizure, as Faith called for help.
In happier news, Angie had not suffered a miscarriage. Will accompanied his ex-girlfriend to her first sonogram, but left as soon as baby daddy Seth (recurring guest star Scott Foley) arrived — after which our title character made his way to Amanda's bedside.
"Will Trent" Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m., and will stream next day on Hulu.