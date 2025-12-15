Tracker Boss Breaks Down Potentially Fatal Cliffhanger — Plus, Get Exclusive First Look At Midseason Premiere

TVLINE | Keaton helped Colter chase his white whale in last year's fall finale, and now he's back in another midseason cliffhanger. Beyond the symmetry of that, why was now the right time to bring him back — and what would it mean for Colter to lose him at this point?

It's funny you bring up the symmetry — I didn't even think of that until you pointed it out. That wasn't intentional. We'd been intending to bring Keaton back in a natural way, whether that was through a cold case or as a retired cop investigator, like Reenie mentions early in the episode. That was already something we'd been talking about.

Then the idea of doing a two-parter came up, and honestly, you never know when you write these characters if they're going to have emotional resonance with the audience. You don't know until you cast them, see it, and put it out there. Keaton turned out to be one of those guys who really stuck.

We thought we'd have to do a big reintroduction, but it turned out we didn't — because of what he and Colter went through together. They did this really dark thing, formed a bond, and they play off each other really well. That's one of those freebies you get sometimes as a writer — a character that really sticks with the audience.

And for Colter, as much as he can have emotional connections, he does feel something with Keaton. So yeah, it's interesting. And good catch on the symmetry.

TVLINE | Keaton's coughing up blood before the car even goes over the edge. What are the chances he survives this?

I can say that he was initially dead [in the first draft of this episode]. Now, whether that remains, I don't know....