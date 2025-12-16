Casting News: Shrinking Star Scrubs Into The Pitt, Tracker Adds 90210 Vet, And More

* Kathleen Robertson ("Beverly Hills, 90210") will recur in the back half of "Tracker" Season 3, Deadline reports. She'll play Maxine, "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing."

* Geraldine Viswanathan ("Miracle Workers") will join Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie in Mike Schur's forthcoming archeology comedy "Dig" for Peacock, per Deadline.

* Daveed Diggs ("Snowpiercer"), Michael Patrick Thornton ("Private Practice"), and Macon Blair ("The Lowdown") will star opposite Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor in the Hulu drama "The Spot," Deadline reports. Character details are being kept under wraps — though the show "follows a successful surgeon (Danes) who, along with her schoolteacher husband (McGregor), begins to suspect that she may be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death."