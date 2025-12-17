9-1-1 Crossover Confirmed: What Brings Buck And Eddie To Nashville? (First Look)

What brings Buddie to Music City? That's the question on every "9-1-1" fan's mind after ABC released this first look at the show's highly anticipated crossover with "9-1-1: Nashville."

The photo, shared on Wednesday, finds Oliver Stark (Buck) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie) standing alongside several members of Nashville's 113 — Hailey Kilgore (Taylor), Michael Provost (Ryan), Juani Feliz (Roxie) and Hunter McVey (Blue).

ABC has not yet set a date for the "epic crossover event," which is confirmed to be airing sometime in 2026.

"9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani has been extremely vocal about his desire to do a proper crossover with "9-1-1." And when TVLine spoke with him after the "Nashville" midseason finale, he teased that a meeting of the shows was on the horizon: "We may have some shuffling on the backside to maybe accommodate a crossover," he said.

To be fair, this isn't technically the first time a character from one show has appeared on the other. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who plays "Nashville" dispatcher Cammie, made a cameo during the "9-1-1" space crisis earlier this year. But this will mark the first time characters from both shows share the screen.

Are you excited to see Buddie in Music City? Drop a comment with your hopes for the "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Nashville" crossover below.