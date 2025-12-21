Chicago Med Boss Teases Archer/Hannah Tension, Challenges For Dr. Charles And More — Plus, What's To Come On Fire And P.D.

NBC's #OneChicago franchise returns Wednesday, Jan. 5 — and our Windy City first responders aren't making any resolutions in the new year: They'll be back and messy as ever with fresh relationship drama and plenty of career challenges.

First up: "Chicago Med." In case you need a refresher, the Season 11 fall finale ended with Dr. Lennox collapsing after being pistol whipped by her former patient Devin Carter.

When TVLine spoke to showrunner Allen MacDonald, we begged for details about Lennox's fate. Will she survive this whole ordeal? How will we find her in the midseason premiere? Will Devin be stopped? But MacDonald wouldn't budge on sharing even the slightest detail about our Gaffney doctor's fate. (Which begs the question: Should we be worried?! We're worried!)

He could share, however, that the next episode will look a lot different from past year's midseason premieres and that the hour will start after a very small time jump.

MacDonald also said that Hannah's pregnancy will be at the forefront in the remaining Season 11 episodes, with the midseason premiere featuring two big Archer/Hannah scenes revolved around the baby — particularly finding out the sex of their future unborn child.

"You may remember that in the finale's opening scene, we had Hannah waking up from a nightmare," he shared. "We're going to take a deeper dive into the fact that they're recurring, and that it has to do with the baby and her fears about the baby, her fears of being a mother, her fears of delivering the baby healthily."

MacDonald added that it's important to note that Hannah's own mother died during childbirth, which will weigh heavily on her.