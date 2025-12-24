10 Things We Won't Miss About Stranger Things

On New Year's Eve 2025, "Stranger Things" finally comes to an end after almost a decade (during which many other shows have begun and ended), though the story told by the Netflix series only spans four years. The Hawkins gang, along with the extended family and friends they made along the way, will presumably have their final showdown with Vecna, and perhaps finally graduate high school now that they look too old to actually be there.

It's been a long journey full of twists, turns, '80s references, cameos, and pop culture moments; Kate Bush surely appreciates the new royalties. We'll miss it being a part of our lives, as many Netflix shows don't seem to go beyond three seasons, let alone make it to five. "Stranger Things" as a brand is surely not done: There are spinoffs in the works, and we can undoubtedly expect more video games and comics as long as the market will bear them. Still, once that core story is over, it's over... at least until a reboot or legacy sequel comes along.

While the end of the Vecna arc may leave fans feeling that absence, we'll be glad to see some aspects of the franchise hit the door. In the nearly 10 years since "Stranger Things" premiered, many things surrounding the project have made us cringe, groan, and roll our eyes. Here are 10 things about "Stranger Things" we absolutely will not miss.