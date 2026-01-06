15 TV Shows Like Mad Men You Need To Binge-Watch Next

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

AMC's "Mad Men" examines the advertising industry of the 1960s through the eyes of numerous key characters, with the confident but haunted Don Draper (Jon Hamm) serving as the complex focal point. Matthew Weiner's stellar workplace drama took the top spot in TVLine's survey of the best TV dramas of all time and its portrayal of excess, ambition, disappointment, and disaster propelled the show's seven seasons to a total of 16 Emmys.

A very specific combination of great characters, atmosphere, and tight storylines make "Mad Men" a totally unique series. Still, there are a few high-quality shows that traffic in similar issues. Because of this, fans of "Mad Men" who are looking to add to their binge-watching list may appreciate this collection of 14 kindred shows.