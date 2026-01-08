10 Hit TV Shows From The '60s That Nobody Talks About Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1960s were a decade that featured a tremendous amount of social change and that cultural revolution was reflected in contemporary television programming. More than just the medium making the leap to vibrant color, '60s shows saw a rapidly evolving sophistication in storytelling and production scale. The best 1960s shows of all time continue to endure beyond the decade, endearing themselves to new generations of fans. However, the sad inevitability is that not every show, no matter the level of popularity during their initial broadcast run, is going to stand the test of time.

Many shows from across the decade, even with lengthy runs and high viewership, just haven't maintained a notable cultural resonance generations on. To be clear, the shows listed here is not an indictment on their overall quality or wholesale dismissal of their legacy. If anything, their inclusion is the invitation for a reappraisal for them to join their more well-known counterparts. Here are 10 hit TV shows from the '60s that nobody really talks about today despite their contemporary success.