9-1-1 Crossover: Buck And Eddie Have A 'Hunk-Off' With Nashville's Blue And Ryan, Plus More Early Intel
"9-1-1" worlds will collide later this year when the 118 meets the 113, and now TVLine has some early scoop on Buck and Eddie's visit to Music City, courtesy of "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani.
First things first: While an official airdate has yet to be confirmed, we know that the crossover will occur in Episode 12 of "Nashville" and will be contained within the spinoff; no characters from "Nashville" will appear in an episode of "9-1-1."
When asked which characters fans should be most excited to see interact with Buck and Eddie, Raisani doesn't even need to think twice: "To put it crassly, there's a bit of a hunk-off where Buck and Eddie spend a bunch of time with Blue and Ryan," he tells TVLine. "As I was writing them — and I've been working with '9-1-1' for many years now — I realized there's a lot of funny stuff which I never really thought about."
"Buck and Ryan, who I wouldn't necessarily think are very similar, both have this sort of type-A personality," Raisani continues. "Buck can be a bit of a stickler, you know, he had his clipboard in those seasons, and he's very persnickety sometimes, and so is Ryan. And then Blue and Eddie both just have great chill. Even though they're all very different guys, I was finding as we were playing with them that they have some funny chemistry, like really nice chemistry, with the way that they vibe together. We had a lot of fun with that."
This will make future 9-1-1 crossovers easier
While Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Cammie technically already made a cameo appearance in an episode of "9-1-1," this is being considered the first official crossover, as it will mark the first time characters from the flagship series will actually share the screen with characters from "Nashville."
According to Raisani, the hopes are that this crossover will establish a legitimate connection between both shows, making future crossovers easier and more organic.
"Once they meet each other, it bridges the gap so that you can kind of have them interact in a more [real way]," he explains, adding that the characters will be long-distance friends, or at least professional acquaintances. "They can call each other. We can now have crossovers without having to have some sort of spectacular, unusual event. They can just know each other, which I think helps."
9-1-1: Lone Star was almost included in the crossover
And this one's for all you "9-1-1: Lone Star" fans: Raisani, who served as showrunner of the Fox drama, tells TVLine that he considered trying to get a few characters from the 126 into the mix, which would have made it a proper "three-way crossover." Unfortunately, as he says, "it was just too complicated."
"It felt a little too unfocused to have too many characters coming all at once," Raisani says. "We wanted to focus on the primary relationship between what Buck and Eddie are going to mean to our team and vice versa, and then build out from that. But in that process, we definitely had started to [talk about 'Lone Star']."
But that doesn't mean it can't happen in the future, assuming "9-1-1: Nashville" gets renewed for a second season. Raisani is still "close" with the cast of "Lone Star," and says he's "always looking at ways" to bring them into the fold. In addition to the firefighters of the 126, he also mentions Sierra McClain as former Austin dispatcher Grace Ryder, who left the show ahead of its fifth and final season. "That was always a very sad thing that I would love to rectify," he says.
In fact, the only thing keeping your "Lone Star" favorites from potentially appearing in future crossovers... is scheduling. "Many of those actors are now doing new shows, which is great for them, but they may not be available," he acknowledges. "I love 'Lone Star.' I have a poster of 'Lone Star' [in my office] right next to the 'Nashville' one. It's a dear show to me, and I keep up with most of the actors."
"9-1-1" fans, are you excited for Buck and Eddie's visit to Music City later this year? And which "Lone Star" characters would you like to see mix it up with the "Nashville" crew? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this and future crossovers below.