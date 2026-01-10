9-1-1 Crossover: Buck And Eddie Have A 'Hunk-Off' With Nashville's Blue And Ryan, Plus More Early Intel

"9-1-1" worlds will collide later this year when the 118 meets the 113, and now TVLine has some early scoop on Buck and Eddie's visit to Music City, courtesy of "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani.

First things first: While an official airdate has yet to be confirmed, we know that the crossover will occur in Episode 12 of "Nashville" and will be contained within the spinoff; no characters from "Nashville" will appear in an episode of "9-1-1."

When asked which characters fans should be most excited to see interact with Buck and Eddie, Raisani doesn't even need to think twice: "To put it crassly, there's a bit of a hunk-off where Buck and Eddie spend a bunch of time with Blue and Ryan," he tells TVLine. "As I was writing them — and I've been working with '9-1-1' for many years now — I realized there's a lot of funny stuff which I never really thought about."

"Buck and Ryan, who I wouldn't necessarily think are very similar, both have this sort of type-A personality," Raisani continues. "Buck can be a bit of a stickler, you know, he had his clipboard in those seasons, and he's very persnickety sometimes, and so is Ryan. And then Blue and Eddie both just have great chill. Even though they're all very different guys, I was finding as we were playing with them that they have some funny chemistry, like really nice chemistry, with the way that they vibe together. We had a lot of fun with that."