Every Stranger Things Actor Who Guest-Starred On Law And Order

Let's talk about two TV franchises with iconic opening theme songs, huge ensemble casts, and devastating threats around every corner. One of them is a longstanding NBC staple of procedural storytelling created by producer extraordinaire Dick Wolf — "Law & Order" and its many spinoffs, including "Special Victims Unit." The other is a Netflix flagship of serialized storytelling created by Matt and Ross Duffer — "Stranger Things."

Lots of working actors cut their teeth in guest roles on "Law & Order" shows, and that includes many members of the "Stranger Things" cast. Not only did some "Stranger Things" actors appear in the "Law & Order" universe early in their careers, but a few others arrived in featured guest star roles after they became celebrities on Netflix.

If you're a fan of both of these TV beasts and love alternate dimension TV crossovers, we've got every "Stranger Things" actor who guest-starred on "Law & Order" listed here for your amusement.