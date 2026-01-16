TVLine Asks: Who Will Play High Potential Patriarch? Will SVU Mole Turn #TeamBenson? Did Chicago Med Death Underwhelm? ﻿And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Chicago Med," "High Potential," "Law & Order: SVU," and more!

1 | As much as we enjoyed some of the Golden Globes' left-field musical selections when winners were announced, weren't some of them egregiously misplaced, like Bruno Mars' peppy "24K Magic" playing for Netflix's grim miniseries "Adolescence"? And how dare the "Heated Rivalry" stars walk out to anything other than t.A.T.u.'s "All the Things She Said"?

2 | Since new "Industry" cast addition Max Minghella is, in fact, English, why does this very British show have him playing an American?

3 | Anyone else have a suspicion that on "Brilliant Minds," Sofia doesn't actually have the relationship with Oliver's dad that she claims?

4 | Surely the "Making of Stranger Things 5" documentary crew could have interviewed Millie Bobby Brown when she didn't have that bloody nose makeup on?

5 | Were you satisfied with Ludo's explanation of his and Morgan's split on this week's "High Potential," or do you still have a million questions you need answered? Also, now that we know his arrival is inevitable, which veteran TV actor would you cast as Morgan's dad?

6 | Are you surprised that "Best Medicine" had Martin share the story of both his sister's death and his professional freeze-up with Louisa in the series' second episode?

7 | On "The Rookie," despite their best efforts, how long do we think Tim and Lucy are going to carry on with this charade of keeping their personal relationship completely separate from their working one?

8 | On "Will Trent," Angie must've offered Franklin at least a half-dozen potential passcodes for Will's phone — but wouldn't it have locked after three?

9 | "Hijack" fans, what do you make of Season 2's big twist that Sam is the one doing the hijacking this time? Is he being compelled by some unknown threat? Or is this his way of catching the guy who was behind last season's plane hijacking?

10 | On "Shifting Gears," would you like to see more of Matt's friend Pete (Tuc Watkins) and his husband Damien (Jim Rash)? Or should the show maybe use its time to flesh out Gabe and Stitch's characters and give them more to do?

11 | We mean no disrespect to Bert on "Chicago Med," but did anyone else kind of forget about him before this week's tragic episode? Wouldn't his death have hit harder had it happened closer to Episode 6, when his family rallied around him after his fall?

12 | Are any of you "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Trekkies buying that Paul Giamatti's Nus Braka could hold his own in hand-to-hand combat against a strapping young cadet like Caleb? And why does Nahla Ake drape herself sideways across the captain's chair like that?

13 | On "9-1-1," we can accept that Maddie didn't know SARA was being implemented at the call center, but wouldn't the developer have needed Maddie's permission to use her voice? Why was that a surprise?

14 | "Law & Order: SVU" fans, given that no higher-up has been able to best Benson so far (and many have tried!), how may episodes do you think it'll take for Griff to fully abandon Chief Tynan's directive and declare that he's #TeamBenson?

15 | On "The Pitt," which moment made you look away fastest: maggots swarming an unhoused man's arm, a syringe extracting blood from a... let's call it a fully compromised appendage, or a protruding bone being shoved back where it belongs?

