9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Why Does Chimney Already Have 'Regrets' About Harry Joining The 118? (Exclusive)

He may have completed his firefighter training, but is Harry really ready to hang with the 118? As you'll see in TVLine's exclusive first look at the January 29 episode of "9-1-1" (ABC, 8 p.m. ET), Chimney isn't so sure.

On the morning of Harry's first official day, Chimney is up at the crack of dawn after an evening of nightmares about his new probie. "Why do you seem scared?" Maddie asks her worried husband. "I thought you wanted Harry in the 118," to which Chimney replies, "Yeah, I did, but now I think I'm having captain's remorse."

Unfortunately, it sounds like Chimney is perfectly right to worry about his newest recruit. According to the episode's official logline, "Harry's first day as a probie proves to be more challenging than Chimney expects." Considering Chimney clearly expects the worst, we can only imagine how poorly things really go.

"The cool thing is that Harry knows everybody in the 118," Elijah M. Cooper recently told TVLine. "This is his family, these are his people, so it allows him to come into a nurturing environment, one that's not going to treat him softly, but one where he knows he has people looking out for his best interests."

Then again, this episode (aptly titled "Handle With Care") is shaping up to be a rough one for everyone in the 118. In addition everything that's going on with Harry, "Eddie and Hen are called into court over a former patient that brings back some old demons," the logline reveals.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at this week's "9-1-1," then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 9 below.