9-1-1 Is Finally Giving Eddie A Storyline (And A Love Interest) That We Can Get Behind
To say that Edmundo Diaz has been adrift for the past few seasons of "9-1-1" would be an understatement. From his needlessly drawn-out detour to Texas, to his bizarre love triangle with Marisol and that Shannon look-alike, poor Eddie has been getting the short end of the stick, both in storylines and love interests. Until now.
The January 29 episode of "9-1-1" found Eddie and Hen testifying in court against the parents who shackled their sick daughter Abigail to her bed earlier this season. Upon hearing that Abigail has been struggling to acclimate since her escape, Eddie connected her with Alex Doyle (Aimee Teegarden), who previously assisted with Chimney and Hen's intervention. As part of the LAPD's SMART program (aka Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team), Alex can help Abigail get back on her feet — though she didn't seem to want the help.
Abigail later dropped by Eddie's apartment unannounced, joining him and Christopher for what would become a very awkward dinner. Not only did she shower Eddie with compliments, but she also questioned him about the nature of his relationship with Alex, then assumed he was inviting her to sleep on his couch. Once we realized that this girl is clearly obsessed with Eddie, we knew "9-1-1" was finally giving him the kind of twisted, thrilling storyline for which this show used to be known. We say, bring it on.
Our suspicions were confirmed when Abigail showed up at Christopher's school, claiming that Eddie asked her to pick him up. For the record, we don't condone kidnapping, but for the sake of a juicy storyline, we'll allow it.
As for Alex potentially becoming Eddie's new love interest, we're all for it. Maybe it's the "Friday Night Lights" fan in us, but we were thrilled to see Teegarden show up earlier this season. And pairing Eddie with someone in his world is a welcome change from the likes of Ana and Marisol, neither of whom ever felt like a suitable match.
How was Harry's first day with the 118?
The January 29 episode of "9-1-1" also focused on Harry's first official day as a member of the 118. Plagued by nightmares of all the different ways Harry could be killed on his watch, Chimney basically decided to bubble wrap Athena's son at the firehouse, keeping him away from the action at all costs. He wouldn't even let Harry go on a coffee run, much to Ravi's dismay.
Buck, Eddie, and Ravi all took notice of Chimney's behavior, and they knew there was only one person who could talk any sense into him. Enter Hen, who gave her former captain some tough love, including comparing him to Gerard. ("The only thing I got from Gerard is mustache envy and a PhD in 'scrubbing the cr*pper!'" Chimney replied.) What she meant is that Harry needs a captain "who's going to show and teach him how to stay alive."
And boy is Chimney glad he agreed to throw Harry into the deep end, because the probie ended up saving him from getting hit by a car when the 118 was called to put out a burning a garbage truck. And with that, all of Chimney's fears melted away.
Harry's celebrations continued at home, where Athena and May gifted him Bobby's old knife, so Harry would always have a piece of him to carry around. They also gave Harry a new knife of his own, encouraging him to carve his own path.
OK, let's talk: Are you also digging the throwback-thriller aspect of this Abigail storyline? And are you vibing with the idea of Eddie and Alex pursuing a romantic relationship once this is all settled? Drop a comment with your thoughts on these latest "9-1-1" developments below.