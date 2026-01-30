9-1-1 Is Finally Giving Eddie A Storyline (And A Love Interest) That We Can Get Behind

To say that Edmundo Diaz has been adrift for the past few seasons of "9-1-1" would be an understatement. From his needlessly drawn-out detour to Texas, to his bizarre love triangle with Marisol and that Shannon look-alike, poor Eddie has been getting the short end of the stick, both in storylines and love interests. Until now.

The January 29 episode of "9-1-1" found Eddie and Hen testifying in court against the parents who shackled their sick daughter Abigail to her bed earlier this season. Upon hearing that Abigail has been struggling to acclimate since her escape, Eddie connected her with Alex Doyle (Aimee Teegarden), who previously assisted with Chimney and Hen's intervention. As part of the LAPD's SMART program (aka Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team), Alex can help Abigail get back on her feet — though she didn't seem to want the help.

Abigail later dropped by Eddie's apartment unannounced, joining him and Christopher for what would become a very awkward dinner. Not only did she shower Eddie with compliments, but she also questioned him about the nature of his relationship with Alex, then assumed he was inviting her to sleep on his couch. Once we realized that this girl is clearly obsessed with Eddie, we knew "9-1-1" was finally giving him the kind of twisted, thrilling storyline for which this show used to be known. We say, bring it on.

Our suspicions were confirmed when Abigail showed up at Christopher's school, claiming that Eddie asked her to pick him up. For the record, we don't condone kidnapping, but for the sake of a juicy storyline, we'll allow it.

As for Alex potentially becoming Eddie's new love interest, we're all for it. Maybe it's the "Friday Night Lights" fan in us, but we were thrilled to see Teegarden show up earlier this season. And pairing Eddie with someone in his world is a welcome change from the likes of Ana and Marisol, neither of whom ever felt like a suitable match.