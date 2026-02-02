Taylor Kinney Starred In An Oscar-Winning Movie Right After His Chicago Fire Debut

"Chicago Fire" fans are used to seeing Taylor Kinney on one of their favorite shows. His presence as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the hit NBC series is the picture of stability these days. But did you know that Kinney starred in an Oscar-nominated film around the same time that he put on his Rescue Squad 3 uniform? Fans may recognize him from a small part in "Zero Dark Thirty," which drew acclaim from all corners in 2012 and was nominated for five Academy Awards (winning one for Best Sound Editing) after a whirlwind run in theaters.

Right before his call-up to play Jared in "Zero Dark Thirty," Kinney was deep in the role of Mason Lockwood on "The Vampire Diaries." Back during that show's second season, he was a fan favorite that probably launched a good number of Tumblr posts within the "Vampire Diaries" fanbase. But after Lockwood bit the dust, director Kathryn Bigelow came calling, and the rest is history.

2012 ended up being a massive year for Kinney, between his roles as Jared in "Zero Dark Thirty" and Lieutenant Severide on "Chicago Fire," the latter of which carried the actor throughout the rest of the decade. As the "One Chicago" universe continues to draw in fans, it's interesting to see where its stars hailed from around the time the NBC shared universe was born.