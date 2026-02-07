15 Shows Like The Gilded Age
American high society in the late 19th century serves as the backdrop for HBO's acclaimed television series "The Gilded Age." Set primarily in New York City in the 1880s, the show delves into the affluent families of the period, explored by the Russell family as it comes into considerable wealth. This esteemed status comes with tension from established rich families in the city who dismiss the Russells as being new money rather than a longstanding respectable dynasty. The series expands to explore other elements in the rapidly changing society from its diverse array of social classes living throughout the city.
As fans wait for "The Gilded Age" season 4 on HBO and its fresh twists for New York high society, there are plenty of similar shows to explore. Period piece historical dramas are something of a television staple, with countless series providing their own perspective on the genre. Here are 15 shows like "The Gilded Age" for those looking for more sumptuous period piece stories.
The Forsyte Saga (2002)
Damian Lewis headlines an adaptation of John Galsworthy's novel series "The Forsyte Saga," with the first set of episodes premiering in 2002. Like the literary source material, the show details the adventures of the wealthy Forsyte family from the 1870s to the 1920s. The story centers on Soames Forsyte (Lewis), who imposes a loveless marriage on Irene Heron (Gina McKee) while leading the family in the late 19th century. After Irene finally leaves him for good, Soames finds love elsewhere while he and his cousin Jolyon (Rupert Graves) are concerned over their children becoming involved.
Like the novels, "The Forsyte Saga" is a delightfully messy family drama with no clear heroes, certainly not from the petulant Soames. This is period piece soap opera at its finest, full of extramarital affairs and an increasingly complicated web of interpersonal dynamics. Grounding the whole thing is a nuanced performance from Lewis, whose pride and narrow-mindedness fuel his unhappy domestic life. A sweeping adaptation of Galsworthy's landmark story, "The Forsyte Saga" chronicles generations of familial strife across its 10 episodes.
North & South
Not to be confused with the 1985 trilogy of miniseries chronicling the American Civil War, 2004's "North & South" adapts Elizabeth Gaskell's 1855 novel. The story follows Margaret Hale (Daniela Denby-Ashe), who relocates to Northern England with her family after her father's misgivings about the Church of England. Margaret forms a complicated dynamic with John Thornton (Richard Armitage), a local mill owner who takes a romantic interest in her. As the Hales grow accustomed to the drastic changes in their lives, the community marvels at the Great Exhibition of 1851 and its modern wonders.
Running for only four episodes, "North & South" moves at a brisk pace in adapting Gaskell's story. The show's emotional core is Margaret's coming-of-age and her courtship with Thornton, but the rest of the family have their own major arcs in the limited series too. The series' standout performance is Armitage, delivering a fiery and complex portrayal of Thornton as he tries to win Margaret's affections. A concisely and effectively staged adaptation of Gaskell's 19th century novel, "North & South" takes its high society period piece tale to a more overlooked part of England.
Downton Abbey
Before creating "The Gilded Age," Julian Fellowes first achieved widespread television success with his 2010 series "Downton Abbey." Set in England during the early 20th century, the show focuses on the Crawley family and their titular country estate. As the British aristocracy endures everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the first World War, the Crawleys find themselves steadily adapting to the times. Throughout all the turbulence of the era, Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) finds love and her own place in high society.
As far as ritzy period piece dramas go, "Downton Abbey" is still the gold standard for the entire genre. The series leans into the historical markers of the era, using them to inform a sprawling family drama while also exploring the eroding class divide. The show's story didn't end with the television series, with the Crawleys continuing on in "Downton Abbey" movies bringing a grand finale to the family saga. A richly crafted tale of English aristocracy modernizing as the 20th century progresses, "Downton Abbey" is one of the best British TV shows of all time.
Mr. Selfridge
Jeremy Piven is certainly an unorthodox choice to headline a British period piece drama, doing so with 2013's "Mr. Selfridge." Piven plays American businessman Harry Gordon Selfridge, who opens a department store in London in 1908. Selfridge is accompanied by his family as he relocates to England from Chicago, with the show chronicling his efforts in London for two decades. In addition to running his bold venture to create the finest department store in the world, Selfridge brushes shoulders with many historical figures of the era.
Where "Mr. Selfridge" really excels is how marvelously it captures the lush aesthetics of its early 20th century time period. From the show's primary department store setting to the general attention to detail in costuming, this really does feel like a window into a post-Victorian London. Compared to many of the other shows listed here, the 2013 ITV series offers a much cozier viewing experience, without constant high-strung drama or shocking twists. An easy comfort watch, "Mr. Selfridge" brings a warm, unassuming energy as far as television historical dramas go.
The White Queen
Phillipa Gregory's novels set during the English War of the Roses received their first adaptation with 2013's "The White Queen." Set during the 15th century, the show revolves around three women linked to competing interests for the English throne. This includes Yorkists Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson) and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay), as well as Lancasterian Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale). The gamemanship between these women and the men in their lives steers the political struggle tearing England apart for years.
"The White Queen" led to two sequel series, "The White Princess" and "The Spanish Princess," continuing its adaptation of Gregory's novels. The initial 2013 series starts the tone, including the twisting world of royal intrigue and manipulation for the fate of England. This trilogy stands among the best historical TV shows of all time, each with an ensemble cast at the top of their game. "The White Queen" and its sequels showcase high society deciding the course of a country divided, with plenty of deception and betrayal along the way.
The Knick
A medical drama taking place in roughly the same historical setting as "The Gilded Age" is the Cinemax series "The Knick." The show takes place in the Knickerbocker Hospital in New York City, with the series beginning in 1900. The staff is led by chief surgeon John Thackery (Clive Owen), who tries to keep up with rapid advances in medical treatments while combatting his substance abuse addictions. Thackery is joined by Algernon Edwards (André Holland), a physician who trained in Europe in more advanced techniques but faces constant racism in New York.
"The Knick" doesn't hold back with its graphic imagery regularly seen in a major hospital but this human carnage informs the story. Owen and Holland lead a strong ensemble cast, maintaining an intense and dark tone throughout its two-season run. The moody performances are elevated by the series' striking art design and cinematography, delivering an overarching foreboding atmosphere. A bleak but effectively told medical drama in an evocative historical setting, "The Knick" brings its grim and bloody world to life.
Outlander
Author Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" novel series was adapted into a historical fantasy of the same name by Starz in 2014. The story has English nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) magically transported from her own time in 1945 to 18th century Scotland. Falling in with a group of Highlanders opposing the oppressive English occupation, Claire falls in love with freedom fighter Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). This romance is complicated not just by the historical conflicts that the couple finds itself caught up in but the unpredictable nature of Claire's time travel mechanics.
Sure, "Outlander" doesn't focus on high society like "The Gilded Age" and, yes, it is significantly more action-oriented and intense. But where the long-running historical fantasy adaptation feels like "The Gilded Age" is in its usage of real-life historical figures while crafting a complex romantic drama. The series has become its television franchise, expanding to include the prequel series "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" with its own time-bending tale. An engrossing story spanning centuries and continents, "Outlander" has provided sharply crafted period piece fantasy for over a decade.
Doctor Thorne
After working together on "Downton Abbey," series creator Julian Fellowes and actor Tom Hollander reunited for the 2016 limited series "Doctor Thorne." Adapting Anthony Trollope's 1858 novel, the story has Thorne (Hollander) raise his niece Mary (Stefanie Martini). This is complicated when Frank Gresham (Harry Richardson) falls in love with Mary, despite family pressure to marry someone who could restore his family's financial stability. Mary also has an interested suitor in Louis Scatcherd (Edward Franklin), a tempestuous young man of poor character and bouts of alcoholism.
Initially broadcast in three episodes before being re-edited into a four-episode limited series for American audiences, "Doctor Thorne" makes another strong pairing between Fellowes and Hollander. The latter's on-screen rapport with Martini remains a constant highlight throughout the series as a surrogate father-daughter duo. The story gets more tumultuous as it progresses, capturing the importance of status in high society much like "The Gilded Age." Another tale of 19th century aristocrats balancing love and social standing, "Doctor Thorne" keeps its tale brisk and concise.
The Crown
There is no bigger contemporary aristocratic family than the House of Windsor, with their 20th century history explored in the Netflix original series "The Crown." The show chronicles the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947 and their subsequent growing family. With their family life in the public eye, the royal family weathers scandals as the United Kingdom's place in global politics changes steadily around them. The series culminates in the 2005 wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles as Queen Elizabeth faces her own mortality.
With a rotating cast playing the royal family, "The Crown" does not hold back in mining the more contentious elements from its real-life figures. To be clear, the show is a dramatization of its subject matter, not strictly adhering to historical accuracy, but hitting the broad strokes in weaving an affecting family drama. Bringing this high-profile saga to life is a stellar ensemble cast, each acting at the height of their creative powers. Among the best Netflix original series of all time, "The Crown" offers a no-holds barred look at the British royal family.
The Alienist
Easily the most thrilling series in this article, 2018's "The Alienist" explores the era of proto-forensic crime-solving. Adapting Caleb Carr's crime novels, the show is set in New York City during the 1890s as a serial killer prowls the streets. The titular alienist, an early term for psychiatrists, is Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), who tries to identify and stop the murderer based on his insight. Joining Kreizler is John Schuyler Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), the secretary of police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty).
While "The Alienist" is a crime thriller compared to the more dramatically oriented "The Gilded Age," the shows do have several notable similarities. The TNT crime show is set a handful of years before the HBO drama, with both stories unfolding in and around New York City. Both series also incorporate real-life historical figures into their narrative, cementing their place in the era. A thriller that runs heavy on period piece atmosphere, "The Alienist" uses its setting as an evocative backdrop for its mysteries.
Sanditon
Celebrated 19th century author Jane Austen's unfinished manuscript "Sanditon" serves as the basis for the 2019 series of the same name. The title refers to a scenic seaside community where free-spirited protagonist Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) relocates to at the start of the series. Charlotte is immediately intrigued by the secrets that the town inhabitants hold while entertaining several suitors. Each season begins with Charlotte starting a new visit to Sanditon where her love life faces new challenges.
Compared to a lot of period dramas, particularly those produced in the United Kingdom, "Sanditon" contains a fair bit of on-screen sexuality. This sets the tone that the show will be unlike any other regency era television drama before it, though it predates the similarly sensual "Bridgerton" by over a year. But the 2019 ITV series is a much more grounded look at life and love in the early 19th century, taking advantage of its picturesque community. "Sanditon" ended with season 3, bringing a close to Charlotte's amorous adventures but concluding in a thoroughly satisfying way.
Belgravia
As one last period piece drama created by Julian Fellowes to include here, 2020's "Belgravia" adapts Fellowes' own 2016 novel of the same name. The story begins with a formal ball held in honor of the Duke of Wellington (Nicholas Rowe) ahead of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. After Sophia Trenchard (Emily Reid) loses her husband on the battlefield, she dies bearing her late husband's child. 26 years later, the Trenchards deal with the emotional fallout from the events surrounding the ball as they move into their new family estate of Belgravia.
Darker and more self-contained than "Downton Abbey" or "The Gilded Age," Fellowes delves into soap operatic twists with "Belgravia." Many of the characters hold their own morally conflicting secrets while deception between the intertwined families runs rampant. The story continued in the 2024 sequel series "Belgravia: The Next Chapter," but lost much of its preceding series' tight focus. A plot twist-heavy take on post-Napoleonic Wars Britain, "Belgravia" provides a fantastic arena for its rival families.
The Great
The life and times of Russian empress Catherine the Great serves as the subject of the Hulu original series "The Great." Elle Fanning stars as the Russian regent, with Nicholas Hoult playing her husband Emperor Peter III and his secret body double and eventual revolutionary figure Yemelyan Pugachev. The series opens with Catherine marrying Peter in 1745 only to discover her new husband is a heartless ruler, with much of the Russian citizenry suffering, particularly women. With Peter quickly growing abusive and openly unfaithful, Catherine plots to murder him and seize the Russian throne for herself.
"The Great" is a brilliantly crafted dark comedy and sharp satire of other period piece dramas. To be clear, the show isn't actively striving for historical accuracy but using its era and historical figures to weave its own engaging narrative. This piercing wit is carried forward by strong writing but also masterclass performances from Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as the story's central couple. "The Great" was cancelled at Hulu after three seasons but the show is still an entertaining subversion of historical drama tropes.
Bridgerton
Adapting the novel series by Julia Quinn, the 2020 Netflix series "Bridgerton" features an alternate history set during the British Regency era. The show delves into London's high society in the early 19th century, albeit one with much more racial tolerance and diversity than actual history. The show is named for the aristocratic Bridgerton family, with the children searching for love as they come of age. This search for romantic connection is informed by the complex web of family friends and rivals each trying to maintain and improve their social standing in Great Britain.
"Bridgerton" season 2 set a Netflix opening weekend record, with millions tuning into the show's amorous escapades. That commitment to quality period piece romance hasn't abated over the series' subsequent seasons, delivering on courtly drama and sex in equal measure. The show revives and celebrates Regency era high society in an engaging way, influenced by the complicated social scene's dynamics. One of the best alternate history shows of all time, "Bridgerton" is well worth checking out.
The Buccaneers
"The Buccaneers," the posthumously published novel by Edith Wharton, serves as the basis for a 2023 Apple TV original series. Set in the 1870s, the show follows five American socialites who try to integrate into London high society and find worthy husbands. However, both the women's American sensibilities and status as newly rich figures brushes many distinguished figures in the English social scene the wrong way. This leads to widespread misunderstandings and culture clashes as the young women try to impress potential suitors and the families that they're trying to marry into.
As far as new rich versus old rich dynamics highlighted by "The Gilded Age," "The Buccaneers" provides its own fun twist to the classic class conflict. Leighton Meester's dramatic entrance at the start of season 2 elevates the show's energy considerably, reveling in the messy social scene. Like "The Great," this isn't a series that's striving for historical accuracy but to tell an entertaining tale with its 19th century backdrop. An overlooked gem in Apple TV's library of original programming, "The Buccaneers" subverts high society expectations every step of the way.