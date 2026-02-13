15 Best Valentine's Day TV Episodes Of All Time

Summer (Rachel Bilson) was never intended to be a main player on the Fox teen drama "The O.C." But her charm and crackling chemistry with Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) made her an immediate fan favorite, keeping her around for the entire series run. Although their relationship had plenty of ups and downs over the course of the show's four seasons, it takes off with aplomb in the Season 1 episode "The Heartbreak."

It's Kirsten Cohen's favorite holiday (much like Seth's is Chrismukkah), but no one else seems to be in the holiday spirit. Ryan and Marissa are still recovering from the whole Oliver debacle, and the recent presence of Ryan's ex Theresa isn't making things any easier. After Seth and Anna break up, that leaves the door open for him and Summer to get together — and they do, multiple times, although it must be said that the first isn't exactly magical. But that's part of what makes this Valentine's Day episode so endearing. We have two couples who clearly care about each other but are trying to find their way through the weeds, as it were.

Say what you will about the later episodes of the show, but the first season — and especially its Valentine's Day special, now that we're finally free from Oliver — are as close to perfect teen drama as it gets.