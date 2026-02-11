We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One noteworthy streaming success on Netflix has been its original romantic series "Virgin River." The show adapts the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr and has been a staple on the platform since 2019. The story follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who moves from Los Angeles to a small Northern California town to escape a painful past. In her new rustic home, she strikes up a romance with local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), with Mel helping Jack overcome his own trauma.

Of course, the broad narrative premise behind "Virgin River" is certainly not a wholly unique one, particularly in the modern romantic drama genre. Fans looking for other shows that feature characters relocating from the big city to find life and love in more bucolic settings have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Virgin River" for viewers looking for more small-town romance.