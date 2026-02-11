15 Best TV Shows Like Virgin River
One noteworthy streaming success on Netflix has been its original romantic series "Virgin River." The show adapts the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr and has been a staple on the platform since 2019. The story follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who moves from Los Angeles to a small Northern California town to escape a painful past. In her new rustic home, she strikes up a romance with local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), with Mel helping Jack overcome his own trauma.
Of course, the broad narrative premise behind "Virgin River" is certainly not a wholly unique one, particularly in the modern romantic drama genre. Fans looking for other shows that feature characters relocating from the big city to find life and love in more bucolic settings have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Virgin River" for viewers looking for more small-town romance.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
A Western twist on the "Virgin River" narrative template, albeit predating the Netflix series by over 20 years, is "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." The 1993 show's story begins in 1867 as Michaela Quinn (Jane Seymour) leaves the East Coast to set up a private medical practice in Colorado Springs. The young physician initially struggles to life on the frontier but is aided by handsome pioneer Byron Sully (Joe Lando), with whom she develops a romance. While convincing the townspeople that a woman is thoroughly capable of being a medical professional, she raises three children born to a late local midwife.
A hit show from the '90s that nobody talks about today, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" provided solid comfort viewing for most of the decade. There is a distinct warmth to the production, from its cozy storytelling to its intimately rustic setting. This is elevated by the natural chemistry between Seymour and Lando, forming much of the series' emotional core. A genre staple for six seasons and two continuation television movies, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" consistently hit its audience-pleasing beats.
Everwood
The first television show created by prolific screenwriter and producer Greg Berlanti is 2002's "Everwood," named for its fictional Colorado small-town setting. After losing his wife to a car accident, neurosurgeon Andy Brown (Treat Williams) relocates with his family to the Colorado community from New York City. As the Browns fit into this new town, Andy grows closer to his children, especially his son Ephram (Gregory Smith). This is juxtaposed with Ephram and his younger sister Delia (Vivien Cardone) growing up and finding love themselves.
Compared to other coming-of-age shows of its time, like "Dawson's Creek" and "One Tree Hill," "Everwood" has a stronger family focus. This isn't a story that's centered entirely on the younger characters, but one that shows Andy getting his second chance in a new environment too. That provides a nice contrast between Ephram and Delia's arcs, giving audiences a more mature perspective from Andy and the other adult characters. One of Greg Berlanti's best shows, "Everwood" doesn't shy away from raw emotional conflicts or messy plot twists.
Hart of Dixie
The 2011 CW series "Hart of Dixie" has a lot of fun with its well-worn premise while putting its own spin on it. The show follows aspiring surgeon Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) inherit a general health practitioner position in Alabama when her dreams of working in New York City fall apart. In order to keep her clinic running, Zoe needs to learn how to communicate with her small-town patients properly, which is complicated by her big city sensibilities. Meanwhile, Zoe finds herself becoming romantically involved with her neighbor Wade Kinsella (Wilson Bethel) and local attorney George Tucker (Scott Porter).
Rachel Bilson serves up plenty of Southern comfort in "Hart of Dixie," providing much of the appeal to the fish-out-of-water romantic comedy. Running for four seasons, the show moves at a relatively brisk pace while sorting through Zoe's complicated love life. Porter and Bethel prove themselves as great romantic foils opposite Bilson, with Bethel providing particularly strong banter in his capacity as the town's bartender. Self-aware in its soap opera setup, "Hart of Dixie" pokes gentle fun at the small-town romantic drama genre.
Cedar Cove
With its original series and movies, Hallmark has been making shows like "Virgin River" before the Netflix show even existed. One particular standout is "Cedar Cove," which premiered on the Hallmark Channel in 2013 and ran for three seasons. Based on the novels by Debbie Macomber, the story is named for a picturesque island community on the Puget Sound. The protagonist of this island-based tale is the town's resident judge, Olivia Lockhart (Andie MacDowell), who looks for love after the dissolution of her first marriage following a family tragedy.
Just like its literary source material, "Cedar Cove" makes for an incredibly cozy watch and feels lighter than the novels it's based on. Any romantic drama lives and dies by the chemistry of its central couple and, fortunately, that remains this show's strong point. Seeing MacDowell play opposite Dylan Neal, playing Lockhart's primary love interest Jack Griffith, is a simple joy. Unassuming and delivering exactly what audiences tune in for, "Cedar Cove" acutely understands its assignment and proceeds accordingly.
When Calls the Heart
Another Hallmark Channel crowd-pleaser is "When Call the Heart," which premiered in 2014 and has run for over 10 seasons. The show is based on the 1983 book of the same name written by Janette Oke, taking place in the Western Canadian town of Coal Valley in 1910. The story follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) as she accepts a teaching position, adjusting to life in a rural community compared to her urban upbringing. Despite enduring significant tragedy, Elizabeth steadily builds a life for herself in Coal Valley and finds love.
With its frontier period piece setting, "When Calls the Heart" feels like a more mature successor to "Little House on the Prairie." Like "Virgin River," this is the story of a big city woman getting a fresh start in a remote community, particularly when it comes to romance. But where "When Calls the Heart" excels is its stylized period piece aesthetics providing a sweeping backdrop for a Western soap opera. "When Calls the Heart" has received a prequel with "Hope Valley: 1874," set to give audiences an even more historically ambitious romantic drama.
Schitt's Creek
Easily the funniest show on this list, "Schitt's Creek" made small-town antics and culture clash the primary source material for its sitcom laughs. The series centers on the formerly affluent Rose family who move to a small Canadian town after they're bankrupted by poor business decisions. Establishing their new home in a rundown hotel, the Roses attempt to acclimate to rural life without their usual immense privilege. This humbling experience makes them realize what's truly important in life, particularly as the young adults David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) find love.
"Schitt's Creek" maintains the broader narrative themes of shows like "Virgin River," albeit with a more pronounced family focus. This helps give the series a genuinely sentimental emotional core while still bringing in plenty of hilarious gags.
The show also offers a phenomenal, if now bittersweet, showcase for the late Catherine O'Hara as the Rose family matriarch, Moira. Both heartfelt and supremely funny, "Schitt's Creek" is one of the best rustic sitcoms in recent memory.
Chesapeake Shores
One last Hallmark Channel show that feels noticeably similar to "Virgin River" is the 2016 series "Chesapeake Shores." Based on the novels written by Sherryl Woods, the show begins with single mother Abby O'Brien Winters (Meghan Ory) returning to her coastal Maryland hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Abby works with her younger sister Jess O'Brien-Peck (Laci J. Mailey) to reverse the fortunes of her bed-and-breakfast in the area. This return also allows Abby to reconnect with her high school sweetheart Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe) and rekindle their romance.
Meghan Ory anchors "Chesapeake Shores" well with her lead performance, keeping the story appealing even for as predictable as it often is. She's joined by veteran actors Diane Ladd and Treat Williams, who both bring a sense of gravitas to the proceedings. The show ran for six seasons, with the series finale giving the O'Briens a goodbye with plenty of well-earned happy endings for the ensemble. Another literary adaptation firmly in the Hallmark Channel's comfort zone, "Chesapeake Shores" features the creative team decidedly in their element.
Sanditon
Influential English author Jane Austen's unfinished manuscript "Sanditon" was adapted into a series in 2019. Set in the early 19th century, the show begins with protagonist Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) accidentally traveling to the titular coastal English town.
Intrigued by the local community, Charlotte explores the town while finding love with Sidney Parker (Theo James). Subsequent seasons have Charlotte returning to Sanditon where she meets other prospective suitors competing for her affections.
"Sanditon" is noticeably racier and sexually charged than other more staid British period piece dramas to its overall benefit, frankly. Williams gives a stellar performance as the free-spirited Charlotte, someone is incredibly forward for the era, making her character a notably captivating one. The show itself improves as it progresses, as its protagonist delves deeper into the secrets of the scenic community she visits. "Sanditon" ended with its third season, weaving a solid regency era romance framed against its picturesque period piece setting.
Sweet Magnolias
The "Sweet Magnolias" novel series by Sherryl Woods was adapted into a hit Netflix original series that began in 2020. The show follows three women from South Carolina who have been close friends since they were children. These three friends include Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), each at different stages in their lives. At the start of the series, Maddie gets divorced, leading her friends to step up and help her get back on her feet.
"Sweet Magnolias" is a show powered by the healing power of friendship, particularly the camaraderie between adult women advancing into their 40s. Seeing the warm interplay between the show's three lead actors and the adventures that they get into provides so much charm and entertainment. This is also a series about second chances and seeing these women take their careers and personal lives to the next level similarly offers a lot of joy. A celebration of adult friendships and fresh starts, "Sweet Magnolias" is an easygoing Netflix original that has consistently won over audiences.
Firefly Lane
Kristin Hannah's 2008 novel "Firefly Lane" was adapted by Netflix into a two-season series of the same name in 2021. The show chronicles the lifelong friendship between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), starting with their teenage years in the '70s.
The story continues until both women are in their 40s, experiencing all the turmoil of life and love as adults. Through these ups and downs, Tully and Kate remain friends till the end, weathering life's unexpected challenges together, though not without their own rough patches.
The main appeal to "Firefly Lane" is the on-screen rapport between Heigl and Chalke, bringing their characters' friendship to life. The twists aren't particularly surprising, with the chemistry between the lead actors informing the emotional stakes more than anything else. The second season improves upon the first significantly, leaning into its cozier qualities and fine-tuning the melodrama. A solid, if unassuming, showcase for Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, "Firefly Lane" is a concisely contained adaptation.
Ginny & Georgia
Another cozy family-based dramedy that premiered on Netflix in February 2021 is "Ginny & Georgia." Brianne Howey stars as Georgia Miller, a young single mother raising her two children in the small Massachusetts town of Wellsbury. This includes Georgia's teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who suffers from severe social anxiety that hinders her attempts to connect with others. While trying to establish a permanent and safe home for her family, Georgia's mysterious past comes back to haunt her.
With its titular mother-daughter dynamic in a New England town, "Ginny & Georgia" superficially evokes "Gilmore Girls." But the 2021 Netflix original series is significantly darker and more melodramatic than the classic CW series, particularly when it comes to Georgia's backstory. Between all the big reveals and expected plot twists, there is plenty of time for romance and handsome suitors. A small-town romantic drama with a healthy undercurrent of mystery and intrigue, "Ginny & Georgia" proceeds at a confidently deliberate pace.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
The broader narrative premise to "Virgin River" isn't limited to English-language television shows, but has a wider global appeal. This is apparent in the 2021 South Korean series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," based on the 2004 Korean movie "Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong." The show opens with big city dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) impulsively moving from Seoul to a scenic seaside town. As Hye-jin opens her own dental clinic in the community, she receives help from local handyman and jack-of-all-trades Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho).
With its familiar narrative setup, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is an essential K-drama for beginners curious about South Korean television. The show doesn't offer much by way of surprises or shocking plot twists, but settles into a comfortably familiar story. This is elevated not just by the chemistry between Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho but the ensemble cast bringing the eccentric small-town community to life. A feel-good K-drama that leans into thoroughly cozy storytelling, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" provides a fresh reinvention of a tried-and-true narrative.
From Scratch
Tembi Locke's memoir "From Scratch" was adapted into a limited series of the same name by Netflix in 2022. Zoe Saldaña stars as an American art student named Amy who continues her studies in Italy. Amy starts a romantic relationship with Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), with the couple falling in love despite the clear differences between their cultures. However, this quickly blossoming romance comes with its own hardships before giving way to tragedy after the pair get married.
"From Scratch" takes full advantage of its Italian setting with gorgeously sweeping shots of the European country's breathtaking environments. This serves as a warm backdrop to the clear chemistry between Saldaña and Mastrandrea, who absolutely light up the screen when they're together. What also becomes clear quickly is that this isn't some sappy love story like "Under the Tuscan Sun," but something with more pronounced dramatic overtones. A tightly crafted tearjerker that blends heartbreak with its classic tropes, "From Scratch" breathes fresh energy into familiar sentimental notes.
Sullivan's Crossing
After her "Virgin River" novels were adapted by Netflix, author Robyn Carr's other novel series "Sullivan's Crossing" was adapted for television in 2023. The show has neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) run into legal trouble in Boston and decide to return to her hometown in Nova Scotia. Maggie reconnects with the community where she grew up, including her estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson), while contending with her issues back in Boston. Despite starting the show with a serious boyfriend (Allan Hawco), Maggie begins falling in love with local handyman Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), who has his own tragic past.
It's great to see Chad Michael Murray return to small-town drama in "Sullivan's Crossing," a genre that he's well-versed in. Murray settles into the show and its familiar archetype seamlessly, striking up a strong rapport with Kohan. It's also good seeing Patterson back on television, back in his own creative wheelhouse albeit in a markedly different role than he had on "Gilmore Girls." A winning slice-of-life adaptation of Carr's work, "Sullivan's Crossing" features another tale of damaged people helping each other recover through love.
Ransom Canyon
The 2025 Netflix original series "Ransom Canyon" brings more overt Western tropes into its tale of rustic romance. The show's titular region is the subject of a contentious real estate standoff between three families of ranchers and external interests. At the center of this is Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a rancher with a tragic past and hungry for revenge. Tempering Staten's single-minded vendetta is his budding love story with local dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly).
With its vengeful cowboys and families holding dark secrets, "Ransom Canyon" is arguably the most action-oriented show on this list. Where it aligns with "Virgin River" is its close-knit families, steamy small-town relationships, and main characters haunted by their pasts. This culminates in a season finale full of plot twists while setting the stage for an even grander second season. For those looking to mix Western genre spectacle with a prominent love story, "Ransom Canyon" has got the goods.