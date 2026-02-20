10 Friends Moments You Didn't Realize Were Improvised

It's hard to believe that it's been over 20 years since the finale of "Friends" aired on NBC, given how consistently the show still appears on syndicated television and streaming services. If you're a fan of sitcoms, chances are you've probably spent hours upon hours bingeing this iconic series starring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.

While there are plenty of essential "Friends" episodes that everyone should watch, many of the most iconic moments of the show replay in our minds, from Ross, Chandler, and Rachel struggling to carry a couch upstairs to Joey shamelessly using his pickup line, "How you doin'?" However, even the most hardcore of "Friends" fans might not know that some of these iconic moments weren't scripted.

It's not terribly uncommon for sitcoms, especially ones with incredibly talented improvisers in the cast, to incorporate spontaneous ad-libs from cast members in the final cuts of episodes. Nevertheless, based on how recognizable the cast of "Friends" were, it's even more impressive knowing how some of the best moments in the show were products of the actors just knowing their characters incredibly well. These 10 moments are our picks for standout instances where improvisation helped make "Friends" even better.