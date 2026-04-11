The Shield Used Story Ideas That Were Too Dark And Twisted For Nash Bridges
Prior to creating one of the best crime dramas of all time with "The Shield," Shawn Ryan worked on a different kind of detective series. Back in the day, he was hired by Carlton Cuse to write for "Nash Bridges," the CBS procedural starring Don Johnson as a detective with a sense of humor and a penchant for magic tricks. However, some of Ryan's ideas were too dark for the typically lighthearted show, so he filed them away and was eventually able to repurpose them when the time came to make "The Shield."
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cuse recalled Ryan going out on the beat with real-life cops for inspiration on "Nash Bridges," an experience that exposed the young writer to the grittier side of police work. This, along with the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart scandal in the late 1990s and early 2000s, got Ryan interested in making a series about crooked cops. As a result, "The Shield" was born. Some folks might argue that "The Shield" is one of those prestige TV series that deserves more recognition in modern times, but Ryan's show also earned heaps of acclaim throughout its FX run.
How real cops inspired The Shield
"The Shield" tells the story of a special unit, led by Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), made up of police officers who aren't exactly pillars of the law. In fact, they break all of the rules in their fight against crime while engaging in their own illegal activities. Shawn Ryan wanted to explore some moral questions in the series, as he recalled in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly.
"On one side of the newspaper, they were talking about all these awful things the [Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums] unit was doing in the Rampart district and in the other part of the newspaper, they'd talk about how crime was down in the city, specifically in that district," Ryan recalled. "I found that interesting, and it got me thinking a lot about the balance of safety and civil liberties."
Ryan also noted that he'd recently become a father at the time, so he worried about his daughter growing up in an unsafe world: "I was spending a lot of time thinking about how I was going to keep this little girl safe in the world, including theoretical thoughts about if something dangerous threatened her, would I be the civil libertarian I considered myself or would I want someone like Vic Mackey, who took shortcuts?"