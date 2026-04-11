The Shield Used Story Ideas That Were Too Dark And Twisted For Nash Bridges

"The Shield" tells the story of a special unit, led by Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), made up of police officers who aren't exactly pillars of the law. In fact, they break all of the rules in their fight against crime while engaging in their own illegal activities. Shawn Ryan wanted to explore some moral questions in the series, as he recalled in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

"On one side of the newspaper, they were talking about all these awful things the [Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums] unit was doing in the Rampart district and in the other part of the newspaper, they'd talk about how crime was down in the city, specifically in that district," Ryan recalled. "I found that interesting, and it got me thinking a lot about the balance of safety and civil liberties."

Ryan also noted that he'd recently become a father at the time, so he worried about his daughter growing up in an unsafe world: "I was spending a lot of time thinking about how I was going to keep this little girl safe in the world, including theoretical thoughts about if something dangerous threatened her, would I be the civil libertarian I considered myself or would I want someone like Vic Mackey, who took shortcuts?"