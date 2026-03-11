A Series From Arrowverse Creator Greg Berlanti Featured Two Future Marvel Stars
Long before he created DC's Arrowverse, Greg Berlanti cast two future Marvel stars in a TV drama series. Though he's now known for his work on superhero shows including "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Supergirl," before he entered the DC Universe, Berlanti typically crafted more down-to-earth TV dramas. In fact, one of the writer's earliest credits was as the creator and executive producer of "Everwood," a drama that aired on The WB between 2002 and 2006.
"Everwood" follows Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams), a high-profile neurosurgeon who moves his family from New York to the small Colorado town of Everwood shortly after his wife passes away. The show revolves around the family's efforts to adapt to this new chapter of their lives. Season 1 sees Andy's son Ephram (Gregory Smith) develop a crush on Amy Abbot, portrayed by Emily VanCamp. The series also featured Amy's older brother, Bright, played by Chris Pratt.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be familiar with these two stars; VanCamp made her MCU debut in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," where she was introduced as Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13. The niece of Captain America's old flame, Peggy Carter, Sharon returned in "Captain America: Civil War" and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Pratt, meanwhile, has led all three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.
Everwood helped set up three Marvel and DC stalwarts for success
"Everwood" ran for four seasons before its cancellation in 2006, ahead of The WB shutting down. Just five years after "Everwood" came to an end, Berlanti would begin working with DC properties, producing two Green Lantern projects. In 2012, Berlanti began producing his first live-action DC TV series, "Arrow."
"Arrow" was worlds away from "Everwood," but certain throughlines in Berlanti's work shone through. "Everwood" saw Williams' Andy traveling to a new home after the death of his wife to start a new life, while "Arrow" saw Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen taking up his vigilante mantle upon returning home after the death of his father. Ideas of legacy and self reinvention were central to each series. "Arrow" also introduced "Everwood's" balancing of romantic melodrama with high-stakes drama to DC's TV storytelling.
Berlanti, of course, wasn't the only one who went on to big comic book franchise success after "Everwood." Chris Pratt's Bright grew into a mature young man after starting out as a self-involved jock on the series, echoing the actor's later character arc as Peter Quill in the MCU. VanCamp, on the other hand, has played the polar opposite of Amy Abbott in the MCU. While Amy was a kindly, open character, Sharon Carter is a deadly special agent who leads a life full of secrets –- whether that meant hiding her affiliation with S.H.I.E.L.D. from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), or concealing her villainous new alter ego as the Power Broker from former allies. Here's hoping fans actually get to see her return instead of just becoming one of Marvel's many forgotten TV characters.