A Series From Arrowverse Creator Greg Berlanti Featured Two Future Marvel Stars

Long before he created DC's Arrowverse, Greg Berlanti cast two future Marvel stars in a TV drama series. Though he's now known for his work on superhero shows including "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Supergirl," before he entered the DC Universe, Berlanti typically crafted more down-to-earth TV dramas. In fact, one of the writer's earliest credits was as the creator and executive producer of "Everwood," a drama that aired on The WB between 2002 and 2006.

"Everwood" follows Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams), a high-profile neurosurgeon who moves his family from New York to the small Colorado town of Everwood shortly after his wife passes away. The show revolves around the family's efforts to adapt to this new chapter of their lives. Season 1 sees Andy's son Ephram (Gregory Smith) develop a crush on Amy Abbot, portrayed by Emily VanCamp. The series also featured Amy's older brother, Bright, played by Chris Pratt.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be familiar with these two stars; VanCamp made her MCU debut in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," where she was introduced as Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13. The niece of Captain America's old flame, Peggy Carter, Sharon returned in "Captain America: Civil War" and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Pratt, meanwhile, has led all three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.