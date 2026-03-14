Stephen King knows a thing or two about compelling stories. The Maine-based novelist, author of more than 75 books, is one of the most prolific writers of his generation. His books have made a huge impact on pop culture, both within the horror genre and beyond. King's work has also been adapted into some great TV shows.

One would assume, considering how many books he's written and TV and film adaptations he's been involved in, that Stephen King is a very busy man. Even so, he still finds time to watch plenty of television and share his opinions online. When he's not writing novels, King spends his time on X, Threads, or Bluesky, posting about politics, his dogs, dad jokes, and, of course, the television shows he's been watching.

A full account of every TV show King has praised would make for a very long article, so instead, we've compiled a representative sampling of the kinds of shows the horror icon enjoys. Here are 15 TV shows recommended by Stephen King.