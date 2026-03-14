15 TV Shows Recommended By Stephen King
Stephen King knows a thing or two about compelling stories. The Maine-based novelist, author of more than 75 books, is one of the most prolific writers of his generation. His books have made a huge impact on pop culture, both within the horror genre and beyond. King's work has also been adapted into some great TV shows.
One would assume, considering how many books he's written and TV and film adaptations he's been involved in, that Stephen King is a very busy man. Even so, he still finds time to watch plenty of television and share his opinions online. When he's not writing novels, King spends his time on X, Threads, or Bluesky, posting about politics, his dogs, dad jokes, and, of course, the television shows he's been watching.
A full account of every TV show King has praised would make for a very long article, so instead, we've compiled a representative sampling of the kinds of shows the horror icon enjoys. Here are 15 TV shows recommended by Stephen King.
Evil
It doesn't surprise us much that Stephen King loves the show "Evil." Created by Robert and Michelle King, the minds behind "The Good Wife," it's a clever supernatural drama in the vein of "The X-Files." The show follows Kristen (Katja Herbers), a forensic psychologist hired by the Catholic Church to investigate possible supernatural events. She works alongside handsome priest David (Mike Colter) and skeptical tech expert Ben (Aasif Mandvi) to determine whether cases have a scientific explanation.
In an interview with PBS News, King praised the show. "It's funny, it's witty, and it's very, very sharp," the writer explained. Series star Katja Herbers posted the interview on X, writing "OKAY, CAN WE DO THE PICK UP NOW?" in reference to a potential renewal. Sadly, the show ended after its fourth season, and King's stamp of approval didn't convince Paramount+ executives to change their minds. "Don't cry because 'Evil' is over. Smile with a mouthful of supernaturally sharp baby teeth because it happened," we wrote in our finale recap.
Dark
One of the best sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix, "Dark" is an engaging head-scratcher. The German series takes place in the gloomy town of Winden. In 2019, several children go missing, and the investigation into their disappearance raises more questions than answers. It's revealed that children have been disappearing from the town for decades, and the discovery of a cave in the woods leads to some mind-bending time travel. Though the series was initially compared to the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," "Dark" is much more somber, and its 1980s timeline lacks any neon-tinged nostalgia.
Stephen King counts himself among the series' fans, and he shared his thoughts on X in 2020. "DARK (Netflix) is dark and complex...and...well...very German. Terrific show." He wrote. King also suggested supplemental reading materials for those confused by the show's complex time travel plot. "If you get confused, go to MetaWitches and check out Metacrone's recaps. Detailed and helpful," he wrote. It's comforting to know that a mind as sharp as King's also needed help parsing out the details.
Baby Reindeer
Stephen King loved the Netflix series "Baby Reindeer" so much that he wrote an article about it in The Times. He explains how he came to watch the show: A man in a drugstore recommended it to him, saying it was even more harrowing than King's own stalker story, "Misery." King sat down to watch it, and found himself in agreement with the man. He describes episodes of the show as "short, swift stabs administered by a very sharp knife," and calls its sixth episode "one of the best things I've ever seen on television (or in the movies, for that matter)."
Created by Richard Gadd and based on his autobiographical one-man show, the series follows Donny (Gadd), an aspiring comedian who works as a bartender. When a despondent woman, Martha (Jessica Gunning), walks into the bar one day, he makes her a cup of tea. Martha takes this small act of kindness and runs with it, stalking Donny and becoming increasingly deranged. Her manipulative behavior forces Donny to confront his traumatic past, building toward the emotional climax King references in the article.
Marianne
With its horror novelist protagonist, the Netflix series "Marianne" seems perfectly engineered to appeal to Stephen King. The series follows Emma Larsimon (Victoire Du Bois), the author of a popular series of witch novels. In her novels, which are based on her childhood experiences, a witch named Marianne haunts the main character, Lizzie Larck, though Lizzie always defeats her in the end. Emma's nightmares come to life when the mother of her childhood friend appears possessed by Marianne, terrorizing a small French town.
Stephen King revealed his thoughts about the series on X, writing, "If you're one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job." He also made some clever, not-quite-humble comparisons, suggesting "There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe." Indeed, the physical manifestations of nightmares and childhood trauma are very much a "Stephen King vibe," and the show is just as scary as King alludes to.
The Good Fight
In 2019, ahead of its third season, Stephen King agreed that "The Good Fight" was "the best show on TV." Created by Robert and Michelle King, the series is a spin-off of their hit show "The Good Wife," starring Julianna Margulies. The show follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), a lawyer who joins a Black-owned law firm known for tackling police brutality cases. Created in the wake of Donald Trump's election in 2016, the series explicitly tackles the growing absurdity of American politics and the state of racism in the country.
In 2021, Stephen King continued his praise of the show, calling it "sharp, moving, funny, and occasionally surreal. It's also the first scripted drama to face COVID (bravely) and weave it into the story." For its six seasons on air, "The Good Fight" was a very timely show, commenting on nascent political and social issues such as the pandemic. One subplot sees Diane microdosing LSD and hallucinating strange scenes involving the president. The show even attempted to tackle Chinese media censorship — but the sequence was censored by CBS.
Perry Mason
Frankly, we're still upset that HBO canceled "Perry Mason," the excellent reboot of the classic lawyer drama. Matthew Rhys plays the title character, a down-on-his-luck private investigator living in 1930s Los Angeles. Still traumatized from the war and reeling from a divorce, Mason will do anything for money. Despite his cynical demeanor, Mason still has a passion for justice. Along with his formidable assistant Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and conflicted detective Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), he helps the helpless in the face of corporate power.
In the first season, Mason and his team tackle the high-profile case of baby Charlie Dodson, who was kidnapped and killed. Tatiana Maslany appears as a radio preacher. His mother is believed to be complicit in the crime, but Mason isn't so sure. Mason is working as a lawyer by Season 2, and takes on a case involving a Mexican-American community being robbed of their land. In response to a post from series star Matthew Rhys, Stephen King wrote, "Damn good show." Now, if King could just throw his weight around to get the show brought back from the dead, that would be great.
Task
No one makes Pennsylvania crime dramas quite like Brad Ingelsby, the creator behind "Mare of Easttown" and the more recent HBO series "Task." Both shows are set in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and follow hardened detectives reeling from a family tragedy. In "Task," an excellent Mark Ruffalo plays FBI agent Tom Brandis, a former priest returning to work after time away. Tom leads a task force in search of a gang of inexperienced criminals robbing houses used by drug dealers.
There isn't much mystery to speak of in "Task." Instead, the show takes its time developing the characters, giving equal space to both the cops and the criminals. This careful, nuanced approach to storytelling is one of the things Stephen King likes most about the show. King expounded his take in a post on Bluesky. "There are lots of good dramas on streaming TV. We really do live in a golden age," he wrote. "But TASK (HBO) has one thing many of the others lack: Soul."
Big Sky
David E. Kelley is a TV legend with an extensive resume, having created over 25 shows in his tenure. These include legal dramas, sitcoms, medical shows, and even a Stephen King adaptation — the Brendan Gleeson-led series "Mr. Mercedes." While King approved of "Mr. Mercedes" enough to make a cameo in the show, he's also shared his love for another Kelley series unconnected to his own work.
Set in Montana, ABC's "Big Sky" follows Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury from "Pitch"), two detectives working at a private investigation agency. Initially brought together by Jenny's ex-husband, Cody (Ryan Phillippe), the two women develop a close bond despite their differences. Their cases include a kidnapping truck driver, drug cartels, and a dangerous family of ranchers. The show premiered in 2020 and aired for three seasons before getting canceled.
King declared himself a fan of the show via a post on X. "I think BIG SKY (ABC) is the best drama on network television. With the last three episodes, it's tiptoeing into Emmy territory," he wrote. Despite his praise, the series never received an Emmy nomination.
Bosch
Stephen King loves a good detective procedural, having written several crime novels himself. In May 2020, King's favorite crime drama was the Prime series "Bosch." On X, King wrote, "There's nothing better than BOSCH (Amazon Prime). The story is engrossing, the cast—led [by] Titus Welliver—is superb, and nobody is phoning it in. One of the best shows now on TV." The series was adapted from novels by Michael Connelly, who thanked King for his praise.
"Bosch" is a classic detective show that hits all the right notes. Titus Welliver plays Harry Bosch, a hardened LAPD detective with an unshakable moral compass. Despite his prickly exterior, Bosch has many devoted allies — played by a wonderful supporting cast — who assist him in his mission to keep Los Angeles safe. "Bosch" doesn't rely on massive set pieces or flashy heroics to draw viewers in. Instead, it patiently unspools its mysteries while ratcheting up the stakes. "Bosch" was reliably good for seven seasons, and three more with the spinoff "Bosch: Legacy," before heading in a new direction with the Maggie Q-led "Ballard."
Servant
Not enough people watched "Servant," the Apple TV+ series from psychological horror master M. Night Shyamalan, and that's a shame. The show follows a well-off couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell). Dorothy experienced a psychotic break following the death of their infant son, Jericho. At a therapist's recommendation, the couple uses a lifelike baby doll to cope with the loss. Dorothy believes the doll is their real child and hires a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to look after the "baby." Leanne is a very strange young woman, and when odd things begin occurring around the house, Sean suspects something sinister is afoot.
Stephen King gave "Servant" a rave review on X, writing, "If there's anything creepier or more bingeworthy than this, I don't know what it is. Tight focus, great acting and atmosphere." Another horror great, Guillermo del Toro, also gave the show a glowing review, calling it a "beautifully crafted, elegant show" and "surreal, iconoclastic and insidiously creepy" in a multi-part post. It's hard to think of a better endorsement for a horror series than one from these two.
Line of Duty
The BBC series "Line of Duty" upends the police procedural formula by looking within the police force for its crimes. Created by "Bodyguard" showrunner Jed Mercurio, the series follows Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), a detective assigned to the Anti-Corruption Unit after refusing to cover up for his team. Arnott works with his partner, Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), to root out corruption within the police force. The show often features popular actors like Thandiwe Newton, Stephen Graham, and Kelly Macdonald as potential suspects. "Line of Duty" explores many shades of gray, highlighting the broad spectrum between good and evil.
Crime fan Stephen King has expressed his love for "Line of Duty" in several posts on X. Commenting on a review in The Guardian, King called the show "one of the best police series I've ever seen. Impossible not to binge. Bears comparison to THE WIRE." In a later post, he commented on the relationship between Arnott and Fleming, which he described as having a "Mulder-and-Scully vibe." We concur with King — "Line of Duty" is one of the best British crime dramas ever made.
Silo
Stephen King's review of the Apple TV+ series "Silo" was short and sweet. "Watching SILO. It's very good," he wrote on Bluesky. Based on a series of novels by Hugh Howey, this King-approved show takes place 140 years after some sort of apocalypse has made the surface of the Earth unlivable (or so we're told). The action takes place in a massive, 144-floor underground silo in which 10,000 people live. Strict rules govern the citizens of the silo, and class divisions are made literal by the building's structure. Manual laborers toil in the lower levels, while government officials live up top.
Residents of the silo are kept in the dark about its origins and what exists beyond their walls, and when people begin asking questions, there are deadly consequences. Our protagonist is Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who works in the bowels of the silo to keep it running. Juliette becomes embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy involving the highest levels of government, and she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. With fascinating worldbuilding, many layers of mystery, and a knockout cast, "Silo" is one of Apple TV+'s best offerings.
Life on Mars
If you're a fan of Stephen King's work, you might want to check out "Life on Mars," which the writer once called one of his "favorite shows of all time." In a post on X, he also described it as "The kind you go to when you're feeling sad." The British series, which also inspired a one-season American remake, follows Sam Tyler (John Simm), a Manchester policeman living in 2006. Sam gets into a car accident and wakes up in 1973, where he finds he still has a job with the police (albeit with a slightly lower rank).
Over the course of two excellent seasons, we join Sam as he solves 1970s-era cases and tries to figure out what the hell is going on. Is it all a dream? Is he actually dead? Did he really travel back to 1973? This clever mashup of genres makes for an entertaining, smart, and frequently hilarious show. It often follows a case-of-the-week format, but the time travel element gives it a twist. Sam's assumptions and misunderstandings about the technology that's available to him as a policeman — two-way mirrors don't exist yet, for example — lead to some amusing hijinks.
ZeroZeroZero
You've never seen a drug trade story quite like "ZeroZeroZero," the Prime Video series that takes its story global. The show follows not a single person but a large parcel of cocaine as it travels the world. It begins its journey in Monterrey, Mexico, in the hands of Mexican drug lords. Its final destination is supposed to be Italy, at the behest of a mafia boss there. However, the drug shipment takes an unexpected detour to Morocco, creating problems for its couriers: the American Lynwood family, who run a shipping company out of New Orleans.
This globe-trotting tale condenses three stories into one, resulting in a show that combines elements of "Narcos," "Ozark," and mob dramas like "The Godfather." An incredible ensemble cast, which includes Andrea Riseborough and Dane DeHaan as the Lynwoods, brings this ambitious series to life. The great Stephen King raved about the show in a post on X. "Hard to believe I will see anything this year that's better than this. Bone-shaking, chilling, terrifying, epic. Dane DeHaan and Andrea Riseborough are incandescent," he wrote.
Search Party
"Search Party" changes shades like a chameleon during its five seasons, taking viewers on a journey they never could have predicted. In the show's first season, we're introduced to an eccentric group of friends living in New York City. Alia Shawkat plays Dory, a bored and delusional millennial who becomes obsessed with the supposed disappearance of an acquaintance. Dory embarks on a harebrained investigation, bringing her reluctant friends — compulsive liar Elliot (John Early), empty-headed actress Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Dory's wet noodle boyfriend, Drew (John Reynolds) — along for the ride.
The story and genre transform as "Search Party" goes on. Later plotlines include a murder cover-up, a sensationalized trial, a terrifying kidnapping, and the creation of a doomsday cult. You've never seen a dark comedy quite like this, and Stephen King agrees. The horror novelist posted about the show on X, writing, "Just binged Season 1. Well worth it. Crazed mix of genres, beautiful comedic turns with self-obsessed millennials." His postings about the show ceased after that, so we have no way of knowing if he watched (or enjoyed) "Search Party's" off-the-wall series finale.