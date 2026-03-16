Donnie Wahlberg's Favorite Blue Bloods Episode Is Also The Show's Most Important

Donnie Wahlberg was a mainstay on "Blue Bloods" during its 14-season run, starring in almost 300 episodes of CBS' great procedural series. Out of all those episodes, what is his personal favorite of the bunch? The actor behind Danny Reagan is a big fan of the pilot, which he believes has stood the test of time.

"I see it every now and again on re-runs, and it still holds up after all of these years, you know, getting to work with Tom [Selleck] and Bridget [Moynahan] and the cast, and it was an amazing experience," Wahlberg revealed in an interview on the "Boston Blue" YouTube channel. "I just don't know if we'll ever be able to top it. I know we've come close because we've done some amazing episodes, but that one is an unexpected treat."

The inaugural episode of "Blue Bloods" was important for the series. From establishing the characters, universe, and Reagan family dinner scenes, it introduces the hallmarks that ultimately defined "Blue Bloods."