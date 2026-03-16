James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane Among Those Omitted From 2026 Oscars In Memoriam Segment

Several well-known names were among those missing from the In Memoriam segment of the 98th Academy Awards telecast Sunday night.



James Van Der Beek, who starred in "Varsity Blues," and Eric Dane, whose film roles included "Burlesque" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," were not included in the montage.

TVLine has reached out to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for comment.

"Nip/Tuck" star Julian McMahon, who played Dr. Doom in the early 2000s "The Fantastic Four" films, also was not part of the tribute.

James Van Der Beek died Feb. 11 after a battle with colorectal cancer. Eric Dane died Feb. 19, less than a year after he announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS. McMahon died July 2 as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.