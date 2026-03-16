James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane Among Those Omitted From 2026 Oscars In Memoriam Segment
Several well-known names were among those missing from the In Memoriam segment of the 98th Academy Awards telecast Sunday night.
James Van Der Beek, who starred in "Varsity Blues," and Eric Dane, whose film roles included "Burlesque" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," were not included in the montage.
TVLine has reached out to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for comment.
"Nip/Tuck" star Julian McMahon, who played Dr. Doom in the early 2000s "The Fantastic Four" films, also was not part of the tribute.
James Van Der Beek died Feb. 11 after a battle with colorectal cancer. Eric Dane died Feb. 19, less than a year after he announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS. McMahon died July 2 as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.
Changes to this year's Oscars In Memoriam segment
So why weren't James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, and Julian McMahon included? TVLine hears that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences receives hundreds of requests and couldn't fit them all in in the time given, though all of the submissions for this year's In Memoriam segment are posted on Oscars.com.
The annual segment ran longer this year and partially was accompanied by Barbra Streisand, who performed in honor of her "The Way We Were" co-star Robert Redford, who died in September. It also included an extended tribute to director Rob Reiner, led by Billy Crystal, and one to Diane Keaton, led by Rachel McAdams.
"We've had an incredibly tough year of losses," Katy Mullan, who produced the broadcast with Raj Kapoor, told Variety in the lead-up to the event. "So many cinema titans have passed away, and there are so many people who care so deeply for a lot of the people we'll be tributing and honoring. That has taken a lot of conversation, a lot of thought, and will continue right up into the show."