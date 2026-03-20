We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prolific mystery and thriller novelist Harlan Coben has seen dozens of his books adapted into television projects over the years. The best-selling American author loads his work with plenty of shocking plot twists and multiple perspectives on dark incidents and unresolved trauma from his characters' past. These themes prove ripe for television and Netflix has recognized the quality of this source material, adapting many Coben novels. Underscoring the international appeal of the author's stories, several of these adaptations have been produced by different countries, each with their own varying levels of success.

Any fan of television thrillers and intense mysteries should check out shows based on Coben's books for themselves. With so many adaptations to choose from, we've narrowed down the growing number of television projects to the best of the bunch. From tales of marital distrust to missing persons stories, there is a Harlan Coben series for every major fan of the genre. With that in mind, here are the 10 best Harlan Coben shows ranked that fans need to dive into.