10 Best Harlan Coben Shows, Ranked
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Prolific mystery and thriller novelist Harlan Coben has seen dozens of his books adapted into television projects over the years. The best-selling American author loads his work with plenty of shocking plot twists and multiple perspectives on dark incidents and unresolved trauma from his characters' past. These themes prove ripe for television and Netflix has recognized the quality of this source material, adapting many Coben novels. Underscoring the international appeal of the author's stories, several of these adaptations have been produced by different countries, each with their own varying levels of success.
Any fan of television thrillers and intense mysteries should check out shows based on Coben's books for themselves. With so many adaptations to choose from, we've narrowed down the growing number of television projects to the best of the bunch. From tales of marital distrust to missing persons stories, there is a Harlan Coben series for every major fan of the genre. With that in mind, here are the 10 best Harlan Coben shows ranked that fans need to dive into.
10. Caught
One of the Spanish-language adaptations of Coben's work is the Netflix original series "Caught," premiering in 2025 and produced in Argentina. Based on Coben's 2010 novel, the show follows Ema Garay (Soledad Villamil), a journalist who investigates individuals that have previously avoided justice for their crimes. Ema's latest case takes her to Argentina to look into the disappearance of teenage violinist Martina Schulz (Carmela Rivero). Initially suspecting respected social worker and community figure Leo Mercer (Alberto Ammann), Ema finds a deeper conspiracy at work.
"Caught" has a tighter focus than many other Coben adaptations that significantly works to the show's overall benefit. Villamil delivers a fantastically driven performance as Ema as she becomes increasingly unsure of her investigation. But a consistent standout in the cast is Alberto Ammann, stepping into a much more nuanced role than he had in the Netflix true crime hit "Griselda." A murder mystery that will keep audiences guessing until the end, "Caught" is a strong adaptation of Coben's work.
9. Just One Look
Coben's 2004 novel "Just One Look" was adapted into a Polish limited series through Netflix in 2025. The show has protagonist Greta Rembiewska (Maria Dębska) receive an old photograph of her husband Jacek Ławniczak (Cezary Łukaszewicz) surrounded by people unfamiliar to her. When she questions him about the photo, he abruptly disappears, sending her on an investigation about her husband and his dark secrets. This is juxtaposed with prosecutor Borys Gajewicz (Mirosław Zbrojewicz) conducting his deep dive into the secrets of the photo, which contained his daughter in the image.
"Just One Look" is a tale of stolen identities and recovering from past trauma, this time stemming from a concert fire 15 years prior to the start of the story. The multifaceted investigation aspect of the show helps deliver on these themes and Coben's usual penchant for familial and marital secrets. This all culminates in what's sure to be a divisive final twist to close out the series, but one in keeping with Coben's usual tropes. "Just One Look" might not go down as one of the best crime shows streaming on Netflix, but it has a lot of dark fun with its premise.
8. Missing You
Speaking of mystery thrillers involving couples hiding ominous secrets, the 2025 British series "Missing You" offers its own twist on this premise. The show centers on police detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who is haunted by her father's murder and the disappearance of her fiancé 11 years before the series' beginning. When her fiancé, Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walker), resurfaces on a dating app, Donovan obsessively looks into where he's been and why he vanished. This leads her to discover that his disappearance is closely linked to the death of her dad Clint (Lenny Henry).
Compared to some of the more soap operatic and over-the-top Coben adaptations, "Missing You" retains a tighter focus. This is especially apparent in the final installments of the five-episode limited series, with the show having one of the more satisfying payoffs from Coben's television work. For anyone who's seen every season of "Slow Horses," Eleazar remains in fine form here, determined to uncover who's to answer for the tragedies in her character's life. A slow burn that manages to stick the landing, "Missing You" dials up the suspense and intrigue after a slightly moribund start.
7. Run Away
Among the first new scripted shows premiering in 2026 was "Run Away," which debuted on January 1 to kick off the year. Based on Coben's 2019 novel, the show starts out with Simon Greene (James Nesbitt) searching for his runaway teenage daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange). As Simon follows the trail to discover what happened to Paige, Simon uncovers twisted secrets about her and his wider family. This leads Simon to face not only the shady figures from around his daughter's life but a cult that his wife was involved with.
"Run Away" is a descent into darkness that steadily grows more outrageous the more its protagonist unravels the central mystery. What starts out as a relatively simple matter of finding a missing teen turns into a lurid tale full of murder and mayhem involving the whole family. Making this parade of plot twists all the more palpable is Nesbitt's reliably solid performance, grounding the whole story from a fatherly perspective. A thriller driven by family secrets as only Coben can tell it, "Run Away" continues a tradition of exciting adaptations of his work into 2026.
6. Stay Close
Another Harlan Coben adaptation featuring a prominent performance from James Nesbitt is the 2021 series "Stay Close." The show stars Cush Jumbo as Megan Pierce, a former exotic dancer under a different name who now raises three kids. Nesbitt plays police detective Michael Broome, haunted by a longstanding cold case, while Richard Armitage plays photographer Ray Levine, traumatized by a prior loss. In the wake of a disturbing disappearance, these three characters find themselves on a collision course to each confront their painful pasts.
"Stay Close" balances its three main characters' arcs well, flitting between each of them as it explores each of their unresolved trauma. The main cast is in reliably strong form, with Jumbo and Nesbitt the big standouts in taking their roles into increasingly emotionally raw directions. This is a mystery that doesn't feel like it's spinning its wheels like lesser Coben adaptations, making the most of its eight-episode run. A solid mystery thriller with rewarding revelation, "Stay Close" gives the audience plenty of twists in its tale of ghosts from the past coming back in full force.
5. Fool Me Once
Richard Armitage is another actor that's played a prominent role in several Coben adaptations, including 2024's "Fool Me Once." The show centers on married couple Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) and Joe Burkett (Armitage), with Maya still reeling from Joe's murder at the start of the series. However, after Maya sets up a camera to keep an eye on their young daughter, she sees what appears to be Joe. This shocking sight prompts Maya to delve into the mystery behind Joe's death and the secrets held by his powerful family.
Upon its debut, "Fool Me Once" muscled ahead to dominate the Nielsen streaming charts, outperforming other popular series like "Reacher." A lot of the show's appeal lies in Keegan's commanding central performance, matched by veteran actor Joanna Lumley playing Joe's mother Judith. The constant intensity that Keegan brings to her role is really the driving force of the show, selling even the wildest plot twists in the story. This helps "Fool Me Once" incorporate so many recurring tropes in Coben's shows but in a way that feels fresh and exciting once again.
4. The Woods
Before "Just One Look," Netflix adapted Coben's work for Polish audiences with the 2020 series "The Woods." The story alternates between 1994 and 2019, centered on prosecutor Paweł Kopiński (Grzegorz Damięcki) who is summoned when a murder is discovered with newspaper articles about him around the body. The killing is linked to a summer camp incident in 1994 involving a younger Kopiński (Hubert Miłkowski), resulting in two deaths and the disappearance of his sister. As those tragic past events from August 1994 are revealed, Kopiński investigates the unsettling homicide case in September 2019.
Both "Just One Look" and "The Woods" feature a mystery that spans two different time periods, but the 2020 series handles these parallel storylines better. Damięcki is particularly good as a man whose family is falling apart on multiple fronts, with a gruesome murder reopening old wounds. The mystery itself doesn't feel as contrived as other Coben adaptations, keeping audiences on the hook as the truth reveals itself. The best Polish-language adaptation of Coben's work to date, "The Woods" makes intriguing use of its dual time period structure.
3. Safe
Not all Harlan Coben shows are based on previously existing novels, with the 2018 limited series "Safe" featuring an original story made for television. The show stars Michael C. Hall as recent widower and single father Tom Delaney raising two teenage daughters in England. After Tom's estranged older daughter Jenny (Amy James-Kelly) goes missing along with her boyfriend, he mounts a search to find her. This leads to Tom uncovering very dark secrets about Jenny and her friends, particularly Sia Marshall (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and her father.
Though it's admittedly jarring to see him play a character with an English accent, Michael C. Hall retains his status as a standout performer as a driven and grieving dad. "Safe" is essentially a story about the complicated and messy relationships between families within a sleepy community, with a healthy dose of murder and scandal. What elevates the show from similar thematic fare from Coben is sharply staged cliffhangers every episode and the implication that any character could be the overarching antagonist to this mystery. Keeping audiences on the hook with big reveals and twists each episode, "Safe" is another binge-friendly Netflix original series.
2. The Stranger
One last Coben adaptation starring Richard Armitage to add to the mix, the 2020 series "The Stranger" is a tautly delivered tale. The story is named for a nameless young woman (Hannah John-Kamen) who approaches protagonist Adam Price (Armitage), telling him a secret that abruptly drives away his wife Corinne (Dervla Kirwan). As the mysterious stranger taunts other people in the community with similarly deeply held secrets, Adam moves to find his wife. These revelations, fueled by the stranger exposing various members in the neighborhood unravels this unassuming community.
For fans of the 2026 TV show "His & Hers," "The Stranger" offers similarly strong suspense thrills and arguably does it better. The show's premise also offers a slight change-up from what viewers might come to expect from a standard Coben yarn. The emphasis on familial and community secrets is still present, but now with an external aggressor consciously and overtly trading on this sordid information. Packing in more twists and scandalous reveals per capita than any other Coben adaptation, "The Stranger" delivers what fans want from the best-selling author.
1. The Innocent
Coben's 2005 novel "The Innocent" was adapted into a 2021 series, relocating the story's primary setting from New Jersey to Barcelona. The show follows protagonist Mateo Vidal (Mario Casas) after he's released from prison from committing accidental manslaughter nine years prior. His attempt to reconnect with his wife Olivia Costa (Aura Garrido) is derailed when she goes missing in a particularly sinister mystery. This leads Mateo on a nasty odyssey to learn what happened to Olivia, encountering everything from sex cults to plenty of bloody violence.
What puts "The Innocent" at the pinnacle of this list is that the show manages the tricky balance between ludicrous plot twists and intense crime thriller elements the best. This largely comes from a prominent sense of emotional truth as Mateo tries not to let his best chance at redemption and hope elude him again. The story also sticks the landing in a way that evades many Coben adaptations, providing a thoroughly satisfying conclusion. The best Harlan Coben show to date, "The Innocent" offers a tonal counterbalance to most adaptations' over-the-top handling.