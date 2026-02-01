10 Best TV Shows Like His & Hers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you recovered yet from the jaw-dropping finale of "His and Hers?" Good. It's time for your next case.

The Netflix series has been one of the streamer's first hits of 2026, featuring Marvel stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as an estranged married couple investigating the same murder from different angles. It's a plug-and-play setup for a perfectly bingeable mystery thriller, the likes of which we seem to be getting more and more of since streaming platforms have taken over television. And why not? Their entertainment value is as reliable and broad as their audience, with TV writers finding new ways to twist and subvert the same titillating tropes that are as worn out as your favorite paperback (which those same TV writers have, in all likelihood, read for inspiration and/or adaptation).

Below, we've assembled 10 of our favorite mystery miniseries that are just as absorbing as "His and Hers." Our selections — most of which are based on popular novels you might find next to Alice Feeney's at a bookstore — evoke similar narrative elements of dysfunctional marriages and relationships, non-police investigators, small towns with complicated communities, powerful leading performances from recognizable actors, and mind-blowing final twists. Don't worry — we've kept spoilers to an absolute minimum so you can enjoy each mystery's unraveling for yourself.