10 Best TV Shows Like His & Hers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you recovered yet from the jaw-dropping finale of "His and Hers?" Good. It's time for your next case.
The Netflix series has been one of the streamer's first hits of 2026, featuring Marvel stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as an estranged married couple investigating the same murder from different angles. It's a plug-and-play setup for a perfectly bingeable mystery thriller, the likes of which we seem to be getting more and more of since streaming platforms have taken over television. And why not? Their entertainment value is as reliable and broad as their audience, with TV writers finding new ways to twist and subvert the same titillating tropes that are as worn out as your favorite paperback (which those same TV writers have, in all likelihood, read for inspiration and/or adaptation).
Below, we've assembled 10 of our favorite mystery miniseries that are just as absorbing as "His and Hers." Our selections — most of which are based on popular novels you might find next to Alice Feeney's at a bookstore — evoke similar narrative elements of dysfunctional marriages and relationships, non-police investigators, small towns with complicated communities, powerful leading performances from recognizable actors, and mind-blowing final twists. Don't worry — we've kept spoilers to an absolute minimum so you can enjoy each mystery's unraveling for yourself.
All Her Fault
Alongside newcomers like "The Pitt" and "Adolescence" and returning hits like "The Bear," TVLine has championed "All Her Fault" as one of the best TV shows of 2025. The Peacock miniseries (adapted from Andrea Mara's novel of the same name) stood out in a year packed with quality programming in large part thanks to the remarkable performance of its leading lady. Flipping the script on viewers who know her best as the conniving Shiv Roy on HBO's "Succession," Emmy Award-winner Sarah Snook returns to the small screen as a frightened, determined mother fighting through paranoia and publicity to solve a crime that could only have been committed by those closest to her.
Marissa (Snook) and Peter Irvine ("The White Lotus" and "The Office" alum Jake Lacy) are an affluent, Chicago couple raising their young son Milo (Duke McCloud). When Milo is seemingly abducted through a bafflingly complex series of lies, concealed identities, and all manner of semi-sophisticated subterfuge, Marissa has but one piece of clarity — someone in her circle of friends is connected to the kidnapper. Amidst a persecutory media storm and a formal police investigation (led by Michael Peña's Detective Alcaras), she is forced to put everything she thought she knew on trial to find her son. It doesn't take long for the past to bring a few lies into the light — as well as a few corpses.
Also starring Dakota Fanning, Jay Ellis ("Insecure"), Abby Elliott ("The Bear"), and Sophia Lillis ("It"), Peacock's "All Her Fault" is a feat of constant escalation elevated by Snook's grounded portrayal of a parent in crisis. Even when the plot threatens to strain credulity, the constant pace of the series' titillating twists makes it one of the more entertaining mystery thrillers we've seen in a while.
The Beast in Me
"The Beast in Me" was released with relatively little fanfare on Netflix in the winter of 2025, buried underneath the doomed hype for the final season of "Stranger Things." This original crime thriller was dissected in the media for perceived similarities between one of its characters and the late convicted murderer Robert Durst. As readers might remember, Durst was famously the subject of the critically acclaimed HBO documentary series "The Jinx," the Season 1 finale of which appeared to catch him on a hot mic confessing to murder. If you found that series captivating, "The Beast in Me" is already a strong choice for your next binge-watch.
But whether or not "The Beast in Me" is partially inspired by this case (no one involved with the series has confirmed the popular theory), the show has even more to offer viewers than a story that evokes one of the most haunting and high-profile cases in recent memory. Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys reclaim their status as prestige TV heavyweights with sharply empathetic performances of morally complex people. Danes anchors the series as Aggie Wiggs, a struggling author who discovers that her new next-door neighbor is none other than the high-profile murder suspect Nile Jarvis (Rhys). Like Durst, Jarvis is an overtly narcissistic scion of a real estate empire who, despite having somehow dodged allegations that he murdered his own wife, still craves to be seen and understood by the world. Thus, Nile brazenly offers to be the subject of Aggie's next book. The consequences of their intense mutual fixation are as revealing as they are darkly engrossing.
Behind Her Eyes
If you're the kind of Netflix subscriber that was immediately drawn to "His and Hers," it's highly likely that you've at least heard of "Behind Her Eyes" before. In fact, we'd wager it crossed your radar for the exact same reason we decided to include it on this list, despite the fact that this thriller veers toward the romantic and erotic subgenres as opposed to crime.
Like "His and Hers," "Behind Her Eyes" ends with a twist so unbelievable and unpredictable that we ranked it as one of the most shocking TV moments in 2021. This is completely (and perhaps intentionally) belied by the series' boilerplate erotic thriller premise. Unassuming secretary Louise Barnsley (Simona Brown) finds herself unexpectedly at the center of a tawdry affair, falling fast in love and lust with her new boss David (Tom Bateman of "Based on a True Story") while developing an uncomfortable friendship with his pleasant yet paranoid wife Adele (Eve Hewson of "Bad Sisters"). Did a few ideas of where this story might go come to mind? Awesome. They're all wrong!
There's simply no preparing you for the abrupt and dubiously earned turn the story takes in its final two episodes. It might even behoove certain viewers to spoil it for themselves so that they can enjoy the benefits of a necessary second viewing on their first watch (aside from the twist itself and the increasing tension of each episode, it isn't really a good enough story to sit through twice). All that being said, if you were floored by the twist of "His and Hers" and enjoy the tropes of an erotic thriller for their own sake, "Behind Her Eyes" will satisfy in a way no other show would dare to attempt.
Defending Jacob
If you thought "All Her Fault" was a parent's worst nightmare, you may want to brace yourself for "Defending Jacob." Based on William Landay's book of the same name, the 2020 Apple TV miniseries stars Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Chris Evans as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney investigating the murder of a boy who happens to go to school with his son Jacob ("It" actor Jaeden Martell). When Jacob eventually emerges as a prime suspect himself, Andy and his wife Laurie ("Downton Abbey's" Michelle Dockery) are forced to put their own parenting on trial.
At first glance, "Defending Jacob" will draw obvious comparisons to Netflix's "Adolescence," the wildly popular one-take miniseries that similarly explores the aftermath of a horrific crime among children. Fans of the latter series will certainly find "Defending Jacob" compelling (if they can stomach another story so horrible to imagine). That said, they will also notice distinct differences ranging from the style and tone of the series to the far more sensational way it explores the role a parent might play in their child's unimaginable actions. Andy is convinced of Jacob's innocence, so much so that he seems willing to violate the law himself to free his son; Laurie, on the other hand, is increasingly tormented by her doubt in her own child, ruminating on troubling memories that now appear to be fatally overlooked signs of Jacob's potential true nature.
"Defending Jacob" is a twisty, traditional contemporary crime drama that stands among the best limited series ever made. It may be less grounded than "Adolescence," but it's an equally challenging and cerebral watch that will have you contemplating new, uncomfortable possible answers to the same thematic questions.
Love and Death
Speaking of MCU alums playing against type in TV crime thrillers, "Love and Death" is a welcome showcase for a post-"WandaVision" Elizabeth Olsen. Having proved in the Marvel Disney+ miniseries that she could be the entrancingly eerie lead of a story built on a sense of persistent unease, she was the perfect choice to star in this exceptional true crime dramatization from prolific TV creator David E. Kelley.
In the 2023 HBO miniseries, Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, a real Texas woman who was charged with murdering her neighbor Betty Gore in 1980. Montgomery was acquitted of the murder by a jury of her peers that same year, though we'll let you discover exactly why for yourself. Suffice it to say, the verdict was controversial at the time.
This is arguably in part due to the scandalous narrative surrounding the case, which "Love and Death" recounts in intimate detail. The series portrays Montgomery as an unsatisfied housewife who attempts to have a harmless affair with a member of her church — Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons). Despite believing that clear communication and boundaries will pave the way to a tidy tryst that spares the feelings of their respective spouses, emotional entanglement and desperation give way to unexpected chaos. (The series also stars "American Horror Story" alum Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, as well as Patrick Fugit of "Almost Famous" as Candy's husband Pat.)
"Love and Death" isn't the first adaptation of Montgomery's story — it wasn't even the first of the 2020s. But Olsen and Kelley elevate their series by seriously confronting Montgomery's humanity without shying away from exploring the impact of her actions on her community.
Mare of Easttown
It's fair to say that HBO hasn't had a police drama half as triumphant as "Mare of Easttown" since the first season of "True Detective" aired back in 2014. Led by an astounding, relentless performance from Kate Winslet, this 2021 series intimately explores a wounded community of individually fascinating, painstakingly human characters whose interconnected lives hold the secrets behind the murders haunting their home.
Winslet is Detective Mare Sheehan. Once a young small-town hero championed by her community, Mare's life has been stalled by guilt and grief, exacerbated by her inability to solve the case of a missing girl. When the body of another young woman is discovered, she's forced to embark on an investigation that will further scar Easttown, all while shouldering her own shame and the increasing distrust of those she feels she let down.
The series' greatest strength is its cast, who make Brad Ingelsby's well-written characters so lifelike that their individual histories become as vital to the viewer as the central mystery itself. The ensemble includes Julianne Nicholson as Mare's best friend, Jean Smart as her mother, and Evan Peters as a detective assisting her on the case.
It's also worth noting that "Mare of Easttown" is one of the most critically lauded inclusions on this list. It boasts a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, a "Universal Acclaim" rating on Metacritic, and the honor of having had an active viewership so large and engaged that they crashed HBO Max's servers when the finale aired. It was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Winslet, Peters, and Nicholson winning in their respective acting categories.
The Night Of
The only series on this list that has drawn the same level of praise as "Mare of Easttown," HBO's "The Night Of" remains one of the most devastating crime series ever produced. We'd be remiss if we didn't warn you upfront that it's a significantly more demanding watch than "His and Hers." But for those who found the Netflix series engaging because of its constantly shifting scope of suspicion, "The Night Of" serves as a bleakly plausible examination of how the ambiguity of certain investigations can permanently ruin lives.
Emmy Award-winner Riz Ahmed ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") stars as Nasir "Naz" Khan, a college student who is charged with murdering a young woman (Sofia Black-D'Elia) he'd spent the night with. Though certain of his own innocence, Naz's inability to remember the drug-fueled evening clearly — and the fact that he woke up in the crime scene, finding the victim dead and apparently murdered by a knife he'd personally handled — makes him the perfect suspect.
"The Night Of" is a terrifyingly vivid depiction of how fragile the presumption of innocence actually is. Though he is fortunately aided by an untested, dysfunctional defense attorney John Stone (John Turturro), who believes in Naz despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Naz still has to survive imprisonment at Rikers Island to stand trial. The audience is thus forced to question not only Naz's innocence, but whether or not being able to prove it will be enough to truly restore the life he lived before the crime.
Run Away
Of course, we couldn't talk about a Netflix crime miniseries without getting to Harlan Coben. The novelist has been practically carrying the streamer in the mystery genre since the two partnered up in 2018 to begin adapting his most bingeable stories. Most recently as of writing, they've tackled his 2019 novel "Run Away." The 2026 miniseries is as reliably engaging as it is amusingly convoluted — though that's pretty par for the course when it comes to Coben's Netflix miniseries thus far.
After his daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) abandons college and ceases contact with her family, Simon Greene (James Nesbitt) is determined to find her. He gets painfully close when he discovers her busking in a park, only for Paige's boyfriend (Thomas Flynn) to intervene, leading to a public physical altercation, the recording of which goes viral online. That wouldn't be too much of a problem, we suppose, if the boyfriend wasn't found murdered that very night. Now a murder suspect, Simon is even more desperate to protect his daughter from whatever world she was drawn into. His greatest hope lies in a private investigator (Ruth Jones) who believes Paige's disappearance could be connected to something much bigger. (In true Coben fashion, there's obviously a mysterious secret society involved.)
"Run Away" is one of the more entertaining Coben-Netflix series, even if it's still held back somewhat by his overcomplicated storytelling style. For better or for worse, it's his penchant for startling reveals that make his stories so irresistible to the right viewer.
Safe
If you're new to the stories of Harlan Coben (or have understandably been put off by the less successful adaptations of his work), "Safe" is one of the best Netflix has to offer. Michael C. Hall goes from serial killer to surgeon in this 2018 miniseries, playing an overprotective single father struggling to raise two teenage girls after the death of his wife the year before. When one of them goes missing with her boyfriend, he attempts to track her down personally, investigating the seemingly perfect gated community he thought would keep his family (wait for it) "Safe."
Though we'll withhold some marks for subtlety, "Safe" is indulgently delightful in a way that "His and Hers" viewers might find refreshing. As is the case with "Run Away," "Safe" has all the suspense, thrills, and shocking twists that kept you on the edge of your seat for "His and Hers," but without as much of the self-seriousness that threatened to weigh down the latter series' equally ludicrous plot. Crime-mystery stories like these have to strike a delicate balance. If they're morally punishing and insistent on their own importance, the bar for narrative plausibility rises dramatically; at the same time, a soapy mystery like "Safe" benefits from a clear, holistic understanding of what it is and what it wants to accomplish. It gets to be fun, dangerous, surprising, and passingly provocative all at once.
Sharp Objects
To say that HBO's "Sharp Objects" was highly anticipated leading up to its release would be an understatement. Aside from coming on the heels of another HBO book-to-screen hit in "Big Little Lies" (the director of which, Jean-Marc Vallée, also signed on for "Sharp Objects"), it was to be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, best known for writing "Gone Girl." Expectations were high — and, at the time, we weren't convinced they'd been met. Even so, it shares too much in common with "His and Hers" for us not to recommend it to our readers.
Like Tessa Thompson's Anna Andrews, Amy Adams' Camille Preaker is a struggling and emotionally overwhelmed journalist who returns to her hometown to investigate a disturbing murder. Camille had until recently been receiving care in a psychiatric facility, undergoing treatment for mental health disorders brought on by childhood trauma. Both the investigation and the homecoming itself force her to confront painful truths about her upbringing, through her strained relationships with her mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson) and her half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen). "The Mindy Project" alum Chris Messina also stars as a homicide detective with whom Camille becomes close.
There are several striking similarities in setting, plot, and the shocking yet satisfying way it manages to wrap up its overarching mystery, but we'd argue that "Sharp Objects" is the superior show. It plays many of the same notes as "His and Hers," but with more grace, subtlety, and depth. If fans of the Netflix series are prepared to embrace a slower-paced, immersive, and undeniably well-acted mystery, "Sharp Objects" has the potential to be a perfect addition to your watchlist.