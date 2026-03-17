Oscars Ratings Hit 4-Year Low, Drop 9 Percent To 17.86 Million Viewers

The ratings weren't exactly golden for the Oscars this year.

The annual awards show hit a four-year ratings low with Sunday's broadcast, with 17.86 million viewers tuning in on ABC and Hulu. That represents a nine percent drop from last year's Oscars, which pulled in 19.69 million viewers. This year's Oscars also earned a 3.92 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

The show still ranked as the top primetime entertainment telecast of the 2025-26 TV season so far, easily topping rival award shows like the Grammys (14.41 million total viewers) and the Golden Globes (8.66 million). But it's still a disappointment to see Oscars viewership slip after four straight years of ratings growth, recovering from the depths of the COVID-plagued 2021 ceremony that saw just 10.4 million viewers tune in.

This year's Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, saw "One Battle After Another" take home prizes for Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), and Best Adapted Screenplay, with "Sinners" winning for Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan) and Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler). The ceremony also featured a live performance of "Golden" from Best Animated Feature winner "KPop Demon Hunters" and a moving tribute to the late Rob Reiner. (Check out all the best and worst moments here.)

The clock is ticking on ABC's time as Oscars broadcaster, too: In 2029, the Oscars will move to YouTube in a deal that extends at least through 2033.