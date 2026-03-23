Breaking Bad's Primary Plot Point Has Been Validated By A Scientific Study

The seemingly outlandish storyline of "Breaking Bad" — about a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher who turns to crime to pay for his treatment — has some basis in reality.

A study published in the American Economic Journal indicates that a cancer diagnosis increases the likelihood of a person committing crime by 14%. The experts — Steffen Andersen, Elin Colmsjö, Gianpaolo Parise, and Kim Peijnenburg — examined data covering the Danish population between 1980 and 2018.

According to the study, cancer patients are less likely to turn to a life of crime as quickly as Walter White (Bryan Cranston) does on "Breaking Bad." It's more likely to occur after the affected parties have received their treatment. Like Walt, however, making money is the main reason why people turn to crime following a cancer diagnosis. This is due to a combination of making up for lost earnings due to the inability to work, and reduced fear of legal consequences — a lengthy prison sentence may not sound as threatening to someone who doesn't expect to live much longer.