Why Jerry Orbach's Detective Lennie Briscoe Left Law & Order

After Orbach's death, collaborators from his early theater days through his time on "Law & Order" had kind words to share. Chita Rivera referenced their work together on Broadway in 1975, telling Today, "He was an anchor who brought style, security and razzle-dazzle to our original 'Chicago' company. He was a swell guy." Dick Wolf, who created the original series and three others in the larger "Law & Order" universe, called Orbach "one of the most honored performers of his generation. His loss is irreplaceable."

Orbach's singing voice earned as much recognition as his acting during his long and varied career. He won a Tony award in 1969 portraying Chuck Baxter in "Promises, Promises," and his vocal performance of "Be Our Guest" in the 1991 film "Beauty and the Beast" earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Orbach also received a 2000 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his work on "Law & Order." Beyond television and the stage, he appeared in several notable films throughout his career. In 1987, Orbach starred in "Dirty Dancing" as Dr. Jake Houseman, father of the lovestruck and rebellious Baby (Jennifer Grey); other memorable film appearances during the decade came in "Brewster's Millions" and "Crimes and Misdemeanors."