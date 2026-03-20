9-1-1 Sends Buck Down A Dark Path, Revealing A Dangerous Secret He's Keeping From Eddie

Have you ever wanted to reach through your TV screen and physically shake a character? That's how we felt this week about May, who filled the hour with terrible decisions and flighty responses. And did she really learn from the experience? We're not so sure.

May had a big interview for an internship with Gabby, a renowned lawyer who also happens to be an old classmate of Athena's. Gabby (aka the "9-1-1" version of Olivia Pope) is a very busy woman, so she took May on assignment with her to finish their interview. A client of Gabby's stood accused of vehicular manslaughter, and the police and doctors were at each other's throats about what to do with the blood sample taken from the driver. The police claimed it was evidence, while the nurses insisted that it was taken for their patient's benefit, not for the police. It was already a tense situation, one May did not help by smashing the blood sample on the ground... a move that landed her and a nurse named Ian behind bars.

Rather than lecturing May after bailing her out of jail, Athena was surprisingly calm, telling May that she's actually proud of her for doing what she thought was right. (With all respect to the Buck storyline, did these characters wake up and take crazy pills this morning?) Fortunately, Gabby served as the show's much-needed voice of reason, informing May during their second interview that she might want to consider a new career path if she can't operate within the law's most "basic rules and statutes."

May later admitted that she only pursued law because she wanted to finish what Athena started all those years ago, and Athena gave May her blessing to abandon that plan. (How is this the first time May and Athena are having this conversation? She's been studying law for years.) Athena, Hen, and Gabby assured May that she still has time to figure out what she wants to do with her life, but it doesn't sound like law is it.

May then grabbed coffee with Ian, confirming that becoming a lawyer probably isn't in her future. All she knows is that she wants to make a difference in people's lives, prompting her to ask Ian when he knew he wanted to become a nurse.

This leaves us with 1,000 questions, but here are just a few: Is May really going to become a nurse? Is she really giving up law so easily? Why didn't they just keep her as a dispatcher? And as for Ian, was this a coffee date? What does that mean for May and Ravi's budding romance?

OK, your turn to talk: Are you worried about Buck's dark path ahead? Can you believe May is changing career paths again? And when will this show leave poor Sue Blevins alone? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode below.