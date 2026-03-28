Walton Goggins Was Nearly Fired From The Shield After Just One Episode

Walton Goggins' Shane Vendrell plays a key role in "The Shield," but that almost wasn't the case. Despite being an important part of the first episode's most shocking moment, FX's executives seemingly viewed Vendrell as expendable, as they wanted to fire Goggins from the acclaimed crime drama after the pilot aired.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Goggins revealed that he wasn't heavily desired in television at the time, mainly because he didn't fit what networks were looking for. However, he had no idea that FX's bigwigs wanted him fired until much later. "Shawn [Ryan] didn't tell me until the end of Season 1 during a DVD commentary recording, and I said, 'How?! I had two lines!' He said to them, 'I know what this guy's capable of, let me prove it,' and he focused the second episode on Shane. I'm glad he didn't tell me because I may have f***ed that up."

FX had reservations about "The Shield" early on. The cop show likely wouldn't exist without the success of the Denzel Washington-starring "Training Day," which helped ease concerns about centering a series on corrupt law enforcement officers. Elsewhere, Michael Chiklis almost missed out on playing Vic Mackey because of his work on another show. Goggins clearly wasn't the only concern for FX's executives, but Ryan's efforts ultimately convinced them to keep him on board.