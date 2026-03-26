Who Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Plays In Invincible Season 4 Explained
This post contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 4. Proceed accordingly.
Prime Video's "Invincible" Season 4 spends some time in Hell (aka the UnderRealm), where viewers get to know Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), his family, allies, and enemies a little more. Fans of the "Star Trek" franchise might be particularly interested in Episode 4, where we meet Damien's sister, Domina, voiced by none other than "Voyager" alum Kate Mulgrew.
Domina's debut is certainly one to remember, too. Her introduction sees her rampage through a horde of Magma Knights with a battle axe before taking the fight to the formidable Volcanikka (Indira Varma). The showdown doesn't end well for Domina, but her demise establishes Volcanikka as a legitimate threat to those who oppose her.
"Invincible" fans might not have expected to meet Damien's sister in Season 4 — not even those who are familiar with Robert Kirkman's comics. The fourth installment of Amazon's superhero animated series features some brand-new concepts and characters that have been on Kirkman's mind for a while.
Domina is a new addition to the Invincible universe
Robert Kirkman has shed some light on his decision to explore Hell in "Invincible" Season 4, which depicts characters like Domina and Damien Darkblood engulfed in a civil war. In an interview with SFX Magazine, Kirkman revealed that he never got around to telling these stories in the comics, so he used the show to rectify things.
"What was going on in Hell, and what Hell is in the 'Invincible' universe, I think will come as a surprise to people. There wasn't anything from the comics used in that storyline. It was all just stuff we came up with for the show."
With the introduction of Domina and other demons, "Invincible" Season 4 feels more unpredictable. As such, it will be interesting to see where the story goes from here. What's more, this season sees Bruce Campbell voice Satan, marking somewhat of a (hilarious) departure from the "Evil Dead" franchise, which sees his iconic character hunt demons, as opposed to being the demon.