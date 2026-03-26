Who Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Plays In Invincible Season 4 Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 4. Proceed accordingly.

Prime Video's "Invincible" Season 4 spends some time in Hell (aka the UnderRealm), where viewers get to know Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), his family, allies, and enemies a little more. Fans of the "Star Trek" franchise might be particularly interested in Episode 4, where we meet Damien's sister, Domina, voiced by none other than "Voyager" alum Kate Mulgrew.

Domina's debut is certainly one to remember, too. Her introduction sees her rampage through a horde of Magma Knights with a battle axe before taking the fight to the formidable Volcanikka (Indira Varma). The showdown doesn't end well for Domina, but her demise establishes Volcanikka as a legitimate threat to those who oppose her.

"Invincible" fans might not have expected to meet Damien's sister in Season 4 — not even those who are familiar with Robert Kirkman's comics. The fourth installment of Amazon's superhero animated series features some brand-new concepts and characters that have been on Kirkman's mind for a while.