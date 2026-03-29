Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black Season 3 Was Filmed In A Surprisingly Short Number Of Days

While fans of "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" continue to binge their way through Season 2 Part 2, series star Taylor Polidore Williams reveals to TVLine that the show's third and final season is already in the can.

"We already filmed it," Williams confirms of Season 3, meaning she already knows the outcome of Kimmie's final showdown with the Bellarie family. Williams won't reveal exactly what happens ("I'm horrible at spoilers, I don't want to say too much!"), but she does lament the show's earlier-than-expected conclusion.

"It's bittersweet because these people, even with how it ends, could continue on," Williams tells TVLine. "There are a lot of different ways the story could still go. There's so much going on. So yes, it's bittersweet to know how it all shakes out."

Now for the really wild part: the entire third season of "Beauty in Black," according to Williams, took only six days to film. If you know how much work goes into the production of an episode of television, or even if you have a general idea of the process, this is a wild number to take in. For comparison, most network TV dramas average eight days to film one episode.

We knew that Perry previously filmed all 16 episodes of Season 2 in 12 days, but a six-day season feels like a new record for him. The shorter production schedule does make us wonder if Season 3 will consist of only one part (aka eight episodes), but Williams will neither confirm nor deny.