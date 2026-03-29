Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black Season 3 Was Filmed In A Surprisingly Short Number Of Days
While fans of "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" continue to binge their way through Season 2 Part 2, series star Taylor Polidore Williams reveals to TVLine that the show's third and final season is already in the can.
"We already filmed it," Williams confirms of Season 3, meaning she already knows the outcome of Kimmie's final showdown with the Bellarie family. Williams won't reveal exactly what happens ("I'm horrible at spoilers, I don't want to say too much!"), but she does lament the show's earlier-than-expected conclusion.
"It's bittersweet because these people, even with how it ends, could continue on," Williams tells TVLine. "There are a lot of different ways the story could still go. There's so much going on. So yes, it's bittersweet to know how it all shakes out."
Now for the really wild part: the entire third season of "Beauty in Black," according to Williams, took only six days to film. If you know how much work goes into the production of an episode of television, or even if you have a general idea of the process, this is a wild number to take in. For comparison, most network TV dramas average eight days to film one episode.
We knew that Perry previously filmed all 16 episodes of Season 2 in 12 days, but a six-day season feels like a new record for him. The shorter production schedule does make us wonder if Season 3 will consist of only one part (aka eight episodes), but Williams will neither confirm nor deny.
The cast is still 'trying to figure out' why Beauty in Black is ending with Season 3
Netflix announced in December 2025 that "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" will end with Season 3, and if you think you were surprised, try being one of the show's stars.
"I can honestly say that when I initially found out, I was like, 'Wait, what?'" Taylor Polidore Williams (aka Kimmie) tells TVLine. "We've got the numbers that you want, and people like it. They're loving the show!"
Three months have passed since the announcement, and Williams says she's still trying to wrap her head around the decision to abruptly end one of Netflix's top-performing shows.
"I didn't really understand it, and I still don't know the exact reason," Williams says. "As a cast, we were trying to figure out why they would they do this. But if you look at a lot of the other [original] shows on Netflix, they have around 40-something episodes. Although we're only in Season 2, the way they split [our seasons] into Part 1 and Part 2, we've already done 32 episodes now. I don't know, maybe it's something with their algorithm. We would have loved to keep it going for as long as we could."
How do you feel about "Beauty in Black" ending after Season 3? And will you be disappointed if we only get half of the usual episode order for the last hurrah? Grade Season 2 Part 2 in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Bellarie.