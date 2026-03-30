Scrubs' Zach Braff Says Dr. Cox's Return Paves Way For John C. McGinley To 'Be Around A Whole Lot More' In Potential Season 2
As Scrubs heads into the final stretch of its first revival season, fans eager to see more of Dr. Cox won't be left waiting much longer — and, if things go according to plan, they may be seeing a lot more of John C. McGinley in the future.
"I know the fans have been really eager to see John again, and I really want everyone to know he's coming back," series star Zach Braff tells TVLine during a conversation tied to his directing gig on fellow Bill Lawrence comedy "Rooster." (We can confirm McGinley appears in the last two episodes of the season, airing Wednesday, April 8 and 15.) "I can't give away spoilers, but what we're teeing up is a situation where, if we're lucky enough to get a Season 2, he can be around a whole lot more."
McGinley, who also stars on "Rooster," isn't the only familiar face viewers have been missing. The absence of other legacy characters — including Neil Flynn's Janitor, who returns alongside Christa Miller's Jordan in the finale — has not gone unnoticed, something Braff says the creative team is well aware of.
"I'll say to the fans who miss Neil that we get it — we only had nine episodes and we had so much to do," Braff says. "I know some people are like, 'Wait, I want more Johnny, I want more Neil, I want more Judy [Reyes, who plays Carla].' We get it, and we're working on it."
Part of that balancing act, he explains, comes from the need to establish a new generation at Sacred Heart while still honoring the show's past: "In nine episodes, you do have to set up that it's a teaching hospital and introduce the students — that's the premise of the show — and you also have to fill out the world of new characters."
But if the revival lands a second season — TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has it down as "A Sure Thing" — the plan is to expand the presence of those familiar faces.
"If and when we're lucky enough to get a full order, our plan is to set up situations where Neil can recur and Johnny can be there a whole lot more," Braff says. "And Judy, even though she's on ["High Potential"], can be there a whole lot more. I just want all the fans to know that we're on the same page with you."
J.D. and Elliot Settle Into Friendship
As for where things stand between J.D. and Elliot as the season winds down, Braff says their relationship is entering a more complicated but ultimately more mature phase.
"They're settling into a friendship," Braff says. "Of course, it's still hard. Everyone who's had this experience knows you can still go, 'This isn't right, we aren't compatible,' but it still hurts your heart when you see them flirting with someone. And that's going to be tricky for them. Their friendship is going to continue to evolve, because they both really respect each other as doctors and as parents."
And if Season 2 becomes a reality, that evolution will extend beyond the hospital walls: "We didn't get [to tell stories about] the kids just because we didn't have the bandwidth [with nine episodes], but there will be more of that. Some couples get divorced and they hate each other, and then some couples get divorced and, because they're co-parents, learn how to be good friends. That's the direction we're going to head with it."
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