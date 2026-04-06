10 Strongest Pokémon Trainers In The Anime, Ranked

With the release of "Pokémon Pokopia," some fans may be diving back into the long-running Nintendo franchise — whether that means revisiting the games, scouring local retailers for trading cards, or simply rewatching multiple seasons of the Pokémon anime series. For many, the latter remains one of the best ways to experience the series' epic battles and characters.

While it may be some time before the live-action Pokémon series becomes a reality, the original anime starring Ash Ketchum — a 10-year-old aspiring Pokémon master — is widely available on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Though it took nearly thirty years for Ash to become the Pokémon master he'd always wanted to be, along the way he met some particularly powerful trainers, both from the games and original creations for the show.

These ten trainers, including Ash himself, stand out as some of the strongest to appear in the original series. Not only are their reputations stellar, but they also have the teams and victories to back them up. They may not have caught them all, as the franchise's catchphrase encourages, but they've certainly proven themselves among the series' most elite competitors.