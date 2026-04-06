5 Essential Malcolm In The Middle Episodes To Watch Before The Hulu Revival

For a generation of comedy fans who grew up at the turn of the millennium, "Malcolm in the Middle" was an essential family sitcom with a satirical edge. The series debuted on Fox on January 9, 2000, and it ran for seven seasons.

Although the series came to an end nearly two decades ago, it's returning as a four-episode revival series, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," which will bring back almost all of the original cast members. That show is slated to premiere April 10 on Hulu.

While there may not be enough time to comfortably rewatch all 151 episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle" before "Life's Still Unfair," narrowing down the original show to five essential episodes should make it easier to revisit these characters and allow newcomers to get up to speed.

These aren't necessarily the very best episodes of the show, but they do provide everything you need to know about Malcolm and his family, as well as their occasionally messy relationships with each other.