This Forgotten Sci-Fi Series Was Described As 'Star Trek's Evil Twin' By Its Creator

On paper, a show about a starship crew traveling through space sounds similar to "Star Trek." It's also the general premise of "Lexx," an underrated sci-fi series co-created by Paul Donovan, Lex Gigeroff, and Jeffrey Hirschfield that's really nothing like Gene Roddenberry's beloved franchise. In fact, Donovan believes that his show is like "Star Trek" with a dark side.

"In the past, I've referred to 'Lexx' as 'Star Trek”s evil twin. People immediately understand that," Donovan told Cinefantastique. "But if I had to find any real inspiration, I'd say 'Alien,' [Kon Ichikawa's] 'Fires on the Plane,' and especially 'Dark Star,' which has a real twisted sense of humor."

"Lexx" tells the story of a group of fugitives who commandeer a talking spaceship designed by a supervillain to destroy planets — a far cry from the USS Enterprise. What's more, the crew consists of misfits, rogues, and criminals who aren't heroes in the traditional sense. "Lexx" couldn't be further removed from the "Star Trek" franchise — a saga that promotes egalitarian values and is mostly family-friendly. With that in mind, what makes the cult series so evil?